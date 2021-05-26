newsbreak-logo
SEC chairman says Americans need a ‘cop on the beat’ to protect investors from crypto fraud

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler called on Congress to provide more funding and authority to regulate the market for cryptocurrencies during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

CelebritiesDEALBREAKER

SEC Says Not To Take Investment Advice From Celebrities

One of the core functions of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investor protection. The SEC protects investors in many ways, but among the most interesting are its efforts to protect investors from their greatest threat: themselves. From time to time, the SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy...
Marketsadvisor.ca

SEC charges five in US$2-billion crypto trading scheme

U.S. securities regulators charged five people for their alleged role in promoting a global crypto trading scheme that raised more than US$2 billion from investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint in U.S. district court alleging that the five respondents violated securities laws when they promoted an unregistered scheme for trading digital assets, known as the BitConnect lending program.
Congress & Courtsbitcoin.com

SEC Urges Congress to Pass Cryptocurrency Legislation to Protect Investors

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged Congress to pass cryptocurrency legislation to protect investors, the new SEC chairman has revealed. The securities regulator is also working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the U.S. Treasury Department to combat criminal activity facilitated by cryptocurrencies, the chairman noted.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Congress & Courtsfinancemagnates.com

US SEC Charges BitConnect Promoters with Federal Securities Violations

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced it has filed charges against five individuals allegedly involved with a $2 billion global crypto lending securities offering. The class action filed before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York says that BitConnect used a network of promoters, including Trevon Brown (a.k.a. Trevon James), Craig Grant, Ryan Maasen, and Michael Noble (a.k.a. Michael Crypto) “to market and sell securities in its ‘lending program.’”
Fraud Crimesfinancefeeds.com

CFTC charges LJM with commodity pool fraud in connection to risk profile

In January 2018, LJM had over $1 billion in assets under management, but a month later it lost over 80% when the CBOE’s VIX spiked over 20 points and, shortly thereafter, LJM closed its business. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged Chicago commodity pool operators (CPOs) LJM, their Chairman...
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Testimony by SEC Chair Gensler Before the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. Gary Gensler is Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This post is based on his Testimony Before the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, U.S. House Appropriations Committee. The views expressed in the post are those of Chair Gensler, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Staff.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

SEC Sues 5 Over $2B Bitconnect Ponzi

According to the SEC’s complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, from about January 2017 to January 2018, Bitconnect used a network of promoters to offer and sell over $2 billion in securities without registering the offering with the SEC, and without being registered as broker-dealers as required by the federal securities law.
Public Safetyprotocol.com

SEC charges five in Bitconnect case

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged five people who were part of Bitconnect's allegedly unregistered raise of over $2 billion in securities from retail investors. The complaint alleges that the five marketed and sold for its lending program, without registering them as securities or registering as broker dealers. Several crypto projects that raised capital in "initial coin offerings" have been charged with raising capital without registering with the SEC.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

WisdomTree Files for Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) with SEC

WisdomTree is the second to apply for an ETH ETF. Asset manager VanEck had filed an application to create an Ether-focused exchange-traded fund earlier this month. US-based fund shop WisdomTree has officially filed for an Ether-based exchange-traded fund at the office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), documents at the commission have revealed. The aim of the proposal is to enable WisdomTree Ethereum Trust to get listed on Cboe BZX Exchange as it also plans to list shares of the proposed Bitcoin ETF.
PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

SEC sues five BitConnect promoters over $2-billion scheme

Federal regulators sued five individuals for helping BitConnect, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, raise more than $2 billion from retail investors in an offering that wasn’t registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC sued the promoters for advertising the merits of BitConnect’s “lending program” in 2017 by creating...
Congress & CourtsCoinTelegraph

US SEC wants to work with Congress to regulate crypto exchanges

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to cooperate with Congress and other regulators to increase its oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges. Gary Gensler, the newly appointed chairman of the SEC, said that the commission is looking forward to working with fellow regulators and Congress to fill gaps in investor protection in crypto markets.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
pymnts

SEC Mulling Enhanced Investor Safeguards For SPACs

In written testimony to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Gary Gensler, new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said stronger investor protections are needed as the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) escalates. “We are in the midst of a once-in-a-generation wave...
Marketsforkast.news

U.S. securities watchdog looks to regulate crypto trading like stock exchanges

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has said he wants to see regulation to protect consumers built into the operations of cryptocurrency exchanges. Speaking at a hearing of the House Financial Services and General Government subcommittee on Wednesday, Gensler said the crypto industry was home to...