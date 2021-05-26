newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers: Fully vaccinated fans no longer need to wear masks

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veP6C_0aCHVd6g00

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a return to "fan-friendly policies" which lift several of its COVID-19 restrictions starting on June 1.

The organization announced that it was changing policies as it moves toward 100% fan capacity at American Family Field.

Among the changes, fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask when attending games, while those who are not vaccinated will need to.

Fans will also be allowed to bring in sealed bottles of water/juice/soda, personal size food items, diaper bags, etc.

There will also be a return to cash at a limited number of concession stands, the Brewers said.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

More details are available on the Brewers' website.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

728
Followers
735
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#Fully Vaccinated Fans#Brewers President#Diaper Bags#Fan Friendly Policies#Concession Stands#Cash#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Health
News Break
MLB
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLCBS 58

Packers announce fully vaccinated fans won't have to wear masks at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Friday, May 21, updated guidance for fans at Lambeau Field. Following last week's updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in most situations, and the Packers are following suit.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Urias sitting Sunday for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Luis Urias as a starter for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Urias will start Sunday's game on the sidelines, while Travis Shaw starts at third base and bats sixth. Our models project Urias to make 309 more plate appearances this season, with 6...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dan Vogelbach starting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Dan Vogelbach as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vogelbach will play first base and bat second on Sunday, while Keston Hiura takes the afternoon off. Vogelbach has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel today and has a .210 batting average...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Early Returns Since Willy Adames Trade Promising

CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 23: Willy Adames #27 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 23, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Back on May 21st, when the...
MLBBooneville Democrat

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) go for a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals (21-27) Sunday in Nationals Park at 1:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Brewers vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Milwaukee took both games of the seven-inning doubleheader with Washington Saturday by...
MLBTechnician Online

MLB Pack Pros: Rodón making early case for Cy Young, other Pack Pros cooling off

Two of the three MLB Pack Pros have had a rough go of it recently, as the bats of Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner have gone cold. On the other hand, Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón is maintaining pace for his best season yet and possibly building a resume to contend for American League Cy Young Award.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brewers' Travis Shaw playing third base Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Travis Shaw at third base in Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Shaw will take over at third base and bat sixth, while Luis Urias takes the afternoon off. Shaw has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 9.8 fantasy points...
Lifestylechatsports.com

Cub Tracks loves donuts

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. I’m still trying to get my head around the first successful steal of first base from home plate, ever. Shut up, Keith.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Is recent Vince Velasquez success ‘fool’s gold’?

Every Philadelphia Phillies fan is acquainted with Vince Velasquez. Acquired in December 2015 from the Houston Astros — as part of a trade deal involving reliever Ken Giles — Velasquez showed serious promise in his first few months in red pinstripes. Through his first eight career starts in Philadelphia, Velasquez...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Brewers OF Christian Yelich Makes Incredible Diving Catch

Christian Yelich hasn’t been too effective at the plate this season, but the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has found other ways to make an impact for his ballclub. On Saturday afternoon, Yelich proved why he’s a former Gold Glove winner by flashing the leather against the Washington Nationals. During the bottom...
MLBq13fox.com

Seattle Mariners no longer require fully vaccinated fans to wear masks at games

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners said beginning Monday that fully vaccinated fans will no longer need to wear masks while attending games at T-Mobile Park. Fans who show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will get a wristband when entering the park through the Center Field or Right Field gates. The wristband is your indication that you are able to go mask-free while in the ballpark.
MLBWashington Times

Nationals lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated fans

Fully vaccinated fans at Nationals Park will no longer be required to wear masks starting Friday, the Washington Nationals announced Wednesday, following D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s relaxed mask mandate issued earlier this week. The Nationals also announced that their stadium received approval from the city to return to full capacity...
Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

Masks No Longer Required for Fully Vaccinated Fans at Hartford Yard Goats Games Starting May 19

The Hartford Yard Goats announced that fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear face masks at games starting May 19. "Dear Friends, Starting on May 19th, per the latest guidance from the State of CDC, CDC and MLB lifting mask requirements, fans in attendance at Dunkin' Donuts Park will not be required to wear a mask or face covering. We encourage fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask while at the ballpark. Also a friendly reminder, Dunkin Donuts Park goes to full 100% capacity on May 19th," read a team statement posted to social media.