Seth Rogen called out comedians who complain about cancel culture

By Kara Weisenstein
Mic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an actor mostly known for sophomoric comedies, Seth Rogen has morphed into one of the most mature voices in Hollywood. Appearing on Good Morning Britain this week to promote his memoir Yearbook, Rogen was asked about jokes in his past movies that make people "uncomfortable" today, and he had no problem admitting some were in poor taste. "There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy," he said. "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last."

