Seth Rogen called out comedians who complain about cancel culture

Longtime collaborator Seth Rogen says he won’t with James Franco anymore after multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Franco, including by “The Disaster Artist” Charlyne Yi. Rogen told Britain’s Sunday Times that he regretted saying in 2018 interview he would still work with Franco following the allegations, which Franco has denied. “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that. However, I do look back at a joke I made on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2014 (about Franco dating underage girls) and I very much regret making that joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly,” Rogen said. “...And the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to (work with him) right now.” Rogen and Franco previously co-starred on the 1999 TV series “Freaks and Geeks,” leading to a years-long friendship that included making movies together like 2008′s “Pineapple Express,” 2013′s “This Is the End” and “The Disaster Artist.”