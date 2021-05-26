Selective enforcement in Sandusky?

I would like to inquire as to when Sandusky became a gated community with HOA rules?. My husband’s mother recently passed away, and the funeral was Saturday. He works six days a week usually, with the exception of this weekend because of the funeral. Sunday was a depressing day, and neither one of us got much done in our grief. He didn’t feel up to mowing the lawn and figured he would just mow it Monday after work. Imagine our surprise to come home to such a rude and threatening letter taped up inside our house. It was fastened to the door and door jamb like crime scene tape. It was infuriating to say the least. How dare you? You don’t know people’s circumstances.