newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Selective enforcement in Sandusky?

By Linda Miller
Sandusky Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to inquire as to when Sandusky became a gated community with HOA rules?. My husband’s mother recently passed away, and the funeral was Saturday. He works six days a week usually, with the exception of this weekend because of the funeral. Sunday was a depressing day, and neither one of us got much done in our grief. He didn’t feel up to mowing the lawn and figured he would just mow it Monday after work. Imagine our surprise to come home to such a rude and threatening letter taped up inside our house. It was fastened to the door and door jamb like crime scene tape. It was infuriating to say the least. How dare you? You don’t know people’s circumstances.

sanduskyregister.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selective Enforcement#Pothole#Code Enforcement#Crime Scene Tape#Lawn#Trash#Garbage Bags#Hoa Rules#Community#Grass#Countless Streets#People#Grief#Dilapidated Buildings#Husband#Diapers#Home#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Sandusky, OHNorwalk Reflector

Erie Metroparks resumes taking reservations

SANDUSKY — The public will be able to resume reserving shelters, facilities and canoes beginning with the month of June. The Erie MetroParks reservations desk and online reservations system began Monday for reservations starting June 1. Erie MetroParks will open its offices, located at Osborn MetroPark, for in-person visits on...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Modernizing the municipal court

The first 16 months serving on the bench as judge of the Erie County Municipal Court have been a remarkably interesting experience courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns that everyone experienced in 2020. The municipal court hears misdemeanor-level criminal cases, traffic cases, evictions and civil cases when less...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Counting the reasons why 100+ Women care

100+ Women Who Care in Erie County is a dedicated group of Erie County women who care deeply about the Erie County, Ohio, community. 100+ women gather four times a year for a one-hour meeting, listen to charity presentations by the membership, vote — by majority rules — and then each member writes a $100 check to the nonprofit charity that the members have selected.
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Cut the manure

SANDUSKY — A new poll shows many northern Ohio residents would support more regulation of animal manure in the Lake Erie watershed, including a moratorium on new concentrated animal feeding operations, known as CAFOS. Pollster J. Ann Selzer polled 506 voters in northwest Ohio for the Environmental Law & Policy...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

For Burdue, business is blooming

SANDUSKY — Chase Burdue’s career continues to blossom. The 2006 Edison High School graduate, who already owns and operates his own business, Burdue’s Quality Landscaping, recently branched out into a related field. He recently unveiled Burdue Garden & Flower. He describes his second business as “a mobile garden shop that...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Spending down?

SANDUSKY — It could become a fire sale of sorts, a scorched Earth ending that officials hope can be avoided. On Wednesday, the Ottawa County commissioners voted to dissolve the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties, following the lead set three weeks ago by their counterparts in Erie County. Expiring funding, employment and services contracts the agency has will be reviewed by a three-person committee to determine final obligations, assignments and extensions.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Erie County is not offering free beer for vaccination shots

Incentives to persuade people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations have been in the news lately, but Erie County’s health commissioner, Pete Schade, says free beer isn’t on the table. Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday people who are vaccinated in Ohio will be entered into a drawing to win $1 million....
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Vaccines ready for teens

SANDUSKY — Amid more signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is receding in Ohio as more people are vaccinated, local health officials are reaching out to vaccinate younger people. The Erie County Health Department sent a memo this week to local school administrators offering to set up clinics at school sites for students 12 years old and older. The students will be given Pfizer shots three weeks apart, so two separate dates need to be reserved, the memo said.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Erie MetroParks to fully restore services

HURON TWP. — Following Gov. Mike DeWine's Thursday announcement to lift COVID-19-related restrictions statewide, effective June 2, so, too, are the Erie MetroParks. “The public will be able to resume reserving shelters, facilities and canoes beginning with the month of June,” according to a park district statement. Officials wouldn't rent out these services for the past year because of the pandemic.
Fremont, OHocj.com

Walleye breach the century mark

Great news for northwest Ohio anglers: a walleye has been found in the Sandusky River upstream of the recently demolished Ballville Dam near Fremont. University of Toledo graduate student Taylor Sasak has spent the last two springs searching for signs that walleye are moving past the site of the former Ballville Dam that was removed in 2018 on the Sandusky River near Fremont, and finally struck gold.
Ottawa County, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Ottawa County votes to disband mental health board

PORT CLINTON — Ottawa County's commissioners voted 3-0 Wednesday to dissolve the two-county mental health board that currently serves Erie and Ottawa counties. Instead, Ottawa County will merge with the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot counties. The vote by commissioners Don Douglas, Mark Stahl...
Sandusky, OHBeacon

Ottawa to join Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties

The Ottawa County Commissioners announced at a public hearing this week its decision to join the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties. The move would ensure uninterrupted services to clients, now that the Erie County Commissioners adopted an April resolution to withdraw from the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Sandusky makes the perfect home

Quality housing is a key ingredient to any stable community. This is why the city of Sandusky’s bicentennial plan identified housing programs as a top priority. Since the adoption of the plan, in 2016, the department of community development has worked to promote the rejuvenation of the city’s housing in the following ways: