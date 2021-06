The most recent new vehicles from Genesis reveal the Korean luxury brand is occupying the space between being in its element and still deciding what it wants to become. Indeed, since the Genesis G70 sport sedan won MotorTrend's 2019 Car of the Year award, Genesis has made even more significant progress, leaving even the excellent G70 in danger of falling behind. Now the car has been updated for 2022, and although it fundamentally remains the same compact luxury sedan, the changes seek to elevate its luxury and its sportiness in equal measure.