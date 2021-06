Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,262,000. KE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.