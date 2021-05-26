Inside Sonja Morgan's Relationship With Her Ex-Husband, John Adams Morgan
Eccentric star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York", Sonja Morgan, often leaves nothing to the imagination, having stripped nude on the series a number of times (via Radar Online). However, when it comes to her relationship with ex-husband John Adams Morgan, son of Morgan Stanley and great-grandson of J.P. Morgan, we still have many questions. Clearly, Morgan still carries a torch for her ex-flame and has even broken down on camera to defend the Morgan name giving us the iconic quote, "You don't touch the f****ing Morgan letters!" (via YouTube).www.thelist.com