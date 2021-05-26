Timme Returning to Gonzaga, Favored as National Player of the Year

Drew Timme is returning to Gonzaga for the 2021–22 season and is expected to be a leading favorite for the National Player of the Year award.

"After reviewing options with my family, I've decided to return to Gonzaga," Timme said. "I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I've learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again."

The power forward led the Bulldogs to a 31–0 season before they fell to Baylor in the national championship last season. Gonzaga became the first team in NCAA Division I history to reach 30 wins in five consecutive seasons.

Timme earned All-NCAA Tournament Team honors after averaging 20.3 points per game during the tournament. Throughout the NCAA tournament, he made 64.9% of his shots from the field and 81.3% from the free throw line.

Additionally, he tallied a team-high fourteen 20-point games during the 2020–21 season, including a career-high 30 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The then sophomore started all 31 games for the Zags, scoring in double digits 30 times.

Timme ended up winning the Karl Malone Award, which is presented to the nation's top power forward and was named the NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player.