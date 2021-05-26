Will Tesla Continue To Dominate The Electric Car Market? One Major Investor Offers Assessment
The days of Tesla (TSLA) dominating the auto market may be coming to an end, according to legendary investor Bruce Greenwald. The former Columbia University professor assessed Tesla in an interview Wednesday with Yahoo Finance, saying that he believes the electric car giant will fail to dominate the sector due to the growing size of the EV market and the lack of differentiation between Tesla products and its competitors.www.ibtimes.com