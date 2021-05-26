newsbreak-logo
2021 Liga MX final odds, May 27 picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruz Azul and Santos Laguna will battle for the championship of the Mexican Liga MX Clausura playoffs this week, with the first leg of the final matchup kicking off Thursday. Santos Laguna hosts the first leg at Estadio Corona in La Concha, Mexico, with the return leg set for Sunday night in Mexico City. Cruz Azul finished atop the table in the regular season in the Clausura and grinded out a 1-0 aggregate win against Pachuca last week to advance to the final. Cruz Azul is in its eighth final since it last won one in 1997. Santos Laguna was fifth in the regular season and won 3-1 on aggregate against Puebla in the semifinals.

