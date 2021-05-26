Spring has sprung, so have the noxious weeds

Springtime has arrived in the Valley bringing longer days and warmer temperatures at last! But with this change in temperature, noxious weeds are starting to pop up in the open spaces, lawns and parks. Noxious weeds are non-native, invasive plants that displace native vegetation and can have impacts on economies and the environment. In Colorado and in Jefferson County, property owners are either required or encouraged, depending on the plant species, by law to manage their noxious weeds. The level of management for specific species depends on how common the plant is within the county. Noxious weed species that are not very common normally require eradication (total elimination) from the property. Noxious weed species that are very common generally are just encouraged to be controlled (e.g., attempt to stop their spread, if possible).