JJ Martin's Jewelry Collection Includes This 1920's Chanel Necklace

We wouldn’t blame you for asking us how to find the best men’s necklaces on Amazon—at first search, the jewelry situation can seem bleak in Bezos-ville. Much like turning up quality menswear on the everything store, finding a good necklace there isn’t hopeless. It just requires an expert eye and some spare time, both of which we happen to have. And in digging into Amazon’s deepest recesses for endorsable necklaces, we’ve turned up a motley mix of 15 glitzy, DIY-inspired joints and designer gems. Look past the bizarre names and slightly off-putting product shots, and you’ll see something for everyone: chain necklaces and pendants, gold-plated pieces and simple stainless steel. Necklaces with everyman appeal and wilder necklaces that’ll dominate a summer fit. Oh, and puka shells. They’re back!