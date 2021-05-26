newsbreak-logo
Jefferson City, MO

Charges filed against man accused of threatening Jefferson City school bus driver

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against a man accused of threatening a school bus driver in Jefferson City on Tuesday morning.

Cody R. Vaughan, 33, is charged with felony counts of first-degree terrorist threat and first-degree harassment. He's also charged with one misdemeanor count of peace disturbance.

Police said officers responded just after 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to an area near Lafayette Street and E. High Street.

Police said a bus driver with First Student told officers Vaughn confronted her at a bus stop after she returned to pick up his children that she had missed earlier.

Vaughan and another woman, who police did not identify, are accused of using racial slurs against the school bus driver. Vaughan also allegedly threatened to shoot the driver. Investigators said the school bus had video and audio. Vaughan could reportedly be heard on audio making a statement about someone getting shot. There were two adults and more than 10 children on the school bus at the time of the threat, according to court documents.

Vaughan is accused of driving to Lewis & Clark Middle School following the argument. Police said a loaded handgun was later found in the trunk of Vaughan's vehicle after it was towed from a parking lot at the school.

Police said Vaughan initially told officers that the bus driver tried to run him over and denied any wrongdoing. According to court documents, Vaughan asked for his lawyer and declined to give a statement at the Cole County Jail.

ABC 17 News has reached to the Jefferson City School District and First Student for comments.

The post Charges filed against man accused of threatening Jefferson City school bus driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

