'High on the Hog' Will Change the Way You Look at Food in America
On the streets of the West African country of Benin, Stephen Satterfield meanders slowly. The food writer and Esquire contributor turned documentary host isn’t cautious, so much as he’s reverent, going so far as to walk just a step behind Dr. Jessica B. Harris, whose book High on the Hog, serves as inspiration for Netflix’s new powerful docuseries, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. She, for this first chapter of this four-part series, is just one of his many guides.www.esquire.com