Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yolo, CA

County Press Releases

yolocounty.org
 16 days ago

Annual Juneteenth Celebration Goes Virtual on June 6. (Woodland, CA) –This year’s annual Juneteenth Celebration, themed “Still WE Rise,” goes virtual on Sunday, June 6 from 1:15-3:30 p.m. at: https://tinyurl.com/yolojuneteenth2021. This family friendly event will be recorded in Davis on DCTV and will feature a variety of entertainment and educational presentations by people from around the region.

www.yolocounty.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Yolo, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Tan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Releases#State Information#Freedom Of The Press#Freedom Of Information#Dctv#African Americans#Uc Davis Chancellor#Jtl Productions#Kast Academy#P O Box 91#The Yolo County Library#Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation#Travis Credit Union#Yolo Federal Credit Union#Feature#Juneteenth Organizers#Sale Online#Yolo County#Emancipation Proclamation#Community Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Capay Valley Is Being Overrun by a Disproportionate Share of Yolo County Cannabis Farms

The Overwhelming Majority of the Owners of these Cannabis Farms are NOT Capay Valley Residents. According to records provided by residents of Capay Valley opposed to the proliferation of cannabis farms in that rural and semi-rural area, there are 54 licensed pot farms in Yolo County with identified APN parcel numbers. Of these 54 farms, 27 (50%) are located in or near the unincorporated towns of Guinda, Rumsey, Capay, and Esparto in the geographically short and narrow Capay Valley. The remaining 27 farms are located in other widely dispersed unincorporated areas of Yolo County. Based on land area alone, this is obviously a hugely disproportionate concentration of cannabis farms in this generally less wealthy area of the County.
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Healthy Davis Together focuses on vaccinating underserved communities

Sixty percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yolo County have received at least one dose. In the fight against COVID-19, Healthy Davis Together has been increasing its distribution of vaccines to members of the community, especially those who may be from underserved communities. Medical Director of Healthy...
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County DA and Umpqua Bank sponsor Free Shred Day

On Wednesday, May 19, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and Umpqua Bank will be co-hosting another free shred event for Yolo County residents and Umpqua Bank customers. This is an effort by Umpqua Bank to give back to the community and to support the efforts the District Attorney is making to protect individuals and businesses from identity theft.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Tribe Expresses Strong Concerns About Cannabis Land Use Ordinance

On behalf of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, I write to voice our continued strong concerns about the manner by which the County of Yolo is proceeding with regard to its Cannabis Land Use Ordinance (“CLUO”). Our concerns are far-reaching and fundamental. We continue to believe the Environmental Impact Report the County commissioned is deficient under the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”), for all of the reasons stated in our prior correspondence and which we hereby incorporate by reference. For reasons we cannot fathom, the County continues on a myopic course, refusing to supplement or expand an analysis to one that measures the actual environmental impacts of an industry the County unleashed four years ago as an admitted experiment, and without any CEQA analysis whatsoever. On a matter of such great import, involving a land use policy affecting so many people’s lives, we fail to understand why the County is unwilling to take the time needed to get it right, or meaningfully consider reasonable alternatives to protect people and their property. Instead, the County seems dedicated to moving forward against this deficient record, and recommending final action on an ordinance that will establish legal rights for a problematic industry.
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Opposition raised against Yolo County’s Cannabis Land Use Ordinance

The public hearing for Yolo County’s Cannabis Land Use Ordinance to be adopted is set for Tuesday, but residents are still concerned. The hearing was originally set for the May 4 meeting but was moved to give staff time to resolve some issues, according to Chairman of the Board Jim Provenza. Despite the postponement, Provenza did give time for public comment on the matter during the original hearing.
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Residents 12-plus vaccinated at Woodland High School

With the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-plus, youth in Yolo County were given the opportunity to be vaccinated Friday at both Woodland and Pioneer High School. The California Department of Health approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on those 12-plus starting Thursday, just one day after...
SFGate

Searching out sandwiches in Northern California's Yolo County

When I first moved to the Bay Area, about a decade ago, there were only three things that I knew people went to Yolo County for: the Cache Creek Casino Resort, the Yocha Dehe golf course and fly fishing. Since I’ve never seen much of the appeal in any of these attractions (other than the cinematic potential of fishing lines sailing through the air), I didn’t give the area much thought. But then a few weeks ago, a friend told me about something much more appealing: The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation is serving some really excellent sandwiches out of an olive mill deep in Yolo’s agricultural heartland.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Building Relationships on Patrol

As the UC Davis Police Department’s first CORE Officer, Jena Du ’15 has stepped into a role devoted to helping her Aggie community feel heard. The position seeks to serve the “core” of the campus community by building relationships and focusing on outreach and engagement. Du is dressed in plain clothes to help ease the minds of members of the campus community who might otherwise feel uncomfortable around police.
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Sustainable Growth Yolo To Host Housing Element Webinar

The Housing Element process is a little known, but potentially very impactful, required set of policies for Davis and other cities to meet the housing production required by the state. In the next month, there will be multiple public hearings of the draft Housing Element. Sustainable Growth Yolo, a recently formed pro-housing and pro-jobs grassroots activist organization, is.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Senate Resolution #14 passed at April 29 ASUCD Senate meeting

The resolution calls for a UC Davis counselor who specializes in individuals with autism; SB #94 was also passed at the meeting and acknowledges that UC Davis was built on stolen Indigenous land and promotes land recognition on campus. Internal Vice President Emily Barneond called the Quarterly Town Hall Senate...
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Sensible Policy Making on Cannabis – Not NIMBYism, Discrimination and Unfair Practices

As longtime cannabis activists, residents, and active members in cannabis politics, we’ve known and felt the effects of Nimbyism (“Not in my Backyard”) for our whole careers. Nimbyism usually involves projects like homeless shelters, housing developments, landfills, or roads due to the possible effects of changing the character of an area in some way. Predictably, commercial cannabis businesses are the newest additions to the ever-developing list of NIMBY targets. The legal commercial cannabis industry seems to be an easy choice due to the many decades of prohibition even as a majority of public support has shifted in more recent times to be in favor of the emerging sector. This is also true in Yolo County, where a majority of residents have indicated their support for legal cannabis access and business activities, while a small group of residents and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation have remained anti-cannabis. They are using undeserved biases and creating fictitious statements to try and stop a positive local development.
Davis, CAcityofdavis.org

5.14.21 State Still Requires Face Coverings in Yolo - COUNTY PRESS RELEASE

State Still Requires Face Coverings in Yolo County. (Woodland, CA) – Until notified by Yolo County, residents are still required to wear face coverings in certain settings based on the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) guidance for use of face coverings. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.