Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Before you jump in...make sure your favorite waterway isn't contaminated by E. coli

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WTGS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — Before hitting the water this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to take a moment to check the water quality report provided by MountainTrue. Starting this Memorial Day weekend, area swimmers, paddlers, anglers and others who enjoy spending time playing in local rivers and streams can access up-to-date water quality results for more than 65 popular recreation areas throughout western North Carolina, northeastern Tennessee, and Towns and Union counties in north Georgia.

fox28media.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contaminated Water#Water Pollution#Water Contamination#Bacteria#Water Testing#Water Consumption#Norovirus#Wlos#Swimguide Org#French#Idexx#E Coli Contamination#E Coli Pollution#Water Samples#Waterways#Stormwater Runoff#Area Swimmers#Cryptosporidium#Infections#Streams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Food Safetyokcfox.com

Boil order lifted in Norman following E. Coli contamination

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - The City of Norman has reported that the problem has been corrected and water no longer needs to be boiled for consumption. The City continues to investigate the cause of the contamination and suspects it to be an issue related to work on an ongoing water well project.
King County, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Seven King County children sickened with E. coli

Seven children in King County have been infected with E. coli, a bacteria that produces Shiga toxin. King County Public Health is currently investigating the outbreak, and has not yet identified foods, restaurants or other shared sources of the outbreak. It’s not know whether these cases are from the same source or not. All cases are currently affecting children under the age of 14, and three are under five years of age, a press release from the health agency states.
Washington Statefreshfruitportal.com

Investigators identify organic produce as possible source for Washington E. coli outbreak

Organic produce has tentatively been determined to be behind an E. Coli outbreak that has sickened children in the Seattle-King County area in Washington State. “Our investigation is ongoing. We have identified multiple types of fresh produce, mostly organic, in common among the majority of cases but cannot yet rule out other possibilities,” the health department reported in its outbreak update.
Wood County, WIwsau.com

Wood County Closes Beach for Elevated E. coli Levels

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin beach is closed for the time being over bacteria concerns in the water. According to a release from Ben Jeffrey, the Wood County Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor, North Wood County Park Beach has been closed. The beach is closed due to high levels of E. coli noted in initial beach water samples taken on May 18th. Water samples at beaches are routinely taken by the county Health Department to monitor bacteria levels.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

State reports no E. coli found yet in investigation of dairy linked to outbreak

State officials report they have not found E. Coli in samples tested in relation to an E. Coli outbreak linked to Pure Eire Dairy in Washington. Fifteen people are confirmed sick, including nine who have been hospitalized. Four children have developed the potentially deadly kidney complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Most patients reported eating organic yogurt from the local dairy.
Food Safetyabcnews4.com

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday they have identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials said anyone with this...
Othello, WAcheneyfreepress.com

E. Coli outbreak linked to Othello dairy

OTHELLO — State officials say they have linked an E.Coli outbreak to contaminated yogurt from a local dairy farm. The state Department of Health said the outbreak is connected to yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy, owned and operated by Richard and Jill Smith, and sold at PCC Community Market stores.
Jefferson County, OHheraldstaronline.com

Make sure you stay safe in sun

The days are getting longer, summer is almost here and many of us are looking forward to spending more time in the sun. We hope, however, that you will take a few moments to think about the toll all of that sunshine can potentially take on your skin and health. It’s especially important during this time of year, and the reason May has been designated as National Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
Maine Statelcnme.com

Maine CDC Identifies E. Coli Case in Waldoboro

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a case of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection in a Waldoboro food service worker. The individual handled deli food at Morse’s Sauerkraut in Waldoboro while infectious from April 1 through May 13. An assessment of the individual’s illness determined that patrons of Morse’s Sauerkraut may be at risk for infection.
Seattle, WAedmondsbeacon.com

E. coli outbreak tied to PCC Community Market

Seattle food safety attorney Bill Marler has filed two lawsuits involving an E. coli outbreak that sent a child to the hospital in Snohomish County and has been linked to a PCC Community Market brand yogurt. Marler won a $15.6 million settlement for a client after an E. coli outbreak...
Lifestylespectrumnews1.com

Before you jump in, know the risks of cold water

Now that temperatures are warming up, who’s ready for the pool? Or how about the lake? But before you plunge in, did you know that cold water can be dangerous?. Cold water drains body heat up to four times faster than cold air. Warm air doesn't always mean warm water.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

E. coli vaccination in broilers: Is it worth the cost?

According to recent studies, E. coli vaccination may actually help broiler producers boost their bottom lines. In an analysis of field trial data from Italy and the US, a live E. coli vaccine consistently improved a range of production parameters, resulting in economic benefits that more than covered the vaccine’s cost.1.
Agriculturesandiegouniontribune.com

Make sure you’re choosing the right plant-based milks for you

Gone are the days when the most complicated choice you had to make in the milk section of the dairy aisle was reduced fat or whole. Now, you will find carton after carton of dairylike beverages made from foods you never thought could be “milked” — almonds, oats, rice, peas and more.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

MSOB: Improving Soil Health Supports Beneficial Nematodes

Nematodes are everywhere, and growers are most familiar with parasitic nematodes that create significant damage in cropping systems. However, Post-Doctoral Researcher with Oregon State University, Ashley Shaw said that certain types of lesser-known nematodes can be helpful for farming operations. “These beneficial ones, or what we’re calling beneficial, are usually...
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

Luring bacteria into a trap

Developing vaccines against bacteria is in many cases much more difficult than vaccines against viruses. Like virtually all pathogens, bacteria are able to sidestep a vaccine's effectiveness by modifying their genes. For many pathogens, such genetic adaptations under selective pressure from vaccination will cause their virulence or fitness to decrease. This lets the pathogens escape the effects of vaccination, but at the price of becoming less transmissible or causing less damage. Some pathogens, however, including many bacteria, are extremely good at changing in ways that allow them to escape the effects of vaccination while remaining highly infectious.