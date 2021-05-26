72 Norwood

A rarity comes on the market in sought after Quince Haven. Located west of Route 28/Darnestown Road this townhouse contains three finshed level. Start off with Main Level that includes all hardwood flooring, formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, oversize custom Kitchen with Center Island, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (what a refrigerator). Breakfast area off of the Kitchen provides a place for everyday eating. Access to the deck is off of the Breakfast area. The Upper Level has a Primary Suite with a luxury Bathroom featuring large saoking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Two more Bedrooms are on this level with a second Full Bathroom in the hallway. The Lower Level features a Family Room with a wood burning fireplace, storage area, Utiilty/Laundry Room and a Garage. This is a walkout to the rear yard from this level. Located in North Potomac with access to all the shops, entertainement and restaurants of Kentlands and Crown nearby. Do not hesitate!! This will not last!!