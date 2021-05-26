Cancel
000 Barrow Lane , #105

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwesome opportunity to build a cabin in the mountains, peace, quiet and lots of wildlife here. Listing courtesy of Howard Hanna Roy Wheeler Realty - Greene. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-27T09:53:54.153.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8544 Blue Rock Lane

Welcome to your new Home! This 3 Level townhome is beautiful with a fully finished walkout basement! This 2 BR charmer includes hardwood & carpet throughout, refrigerator, glass top stove and AC system. Lower level French doors fully furnish walkout lead to private, fenced patio. More! Wonderful community offers tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, playgrounds and tot lots. Convenient location close to major commuter routes with easy access to Fort Belvoir, the National Geospatial Agency, bus routes, and the Lorton Virginia Railway Express. Welcome home!
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

1903 Sekola Lane

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2931 Sq. Ft. **HUGE LOT IN THE MIDDLE OF A CUL-DE-SAC**APPEALING BRICK 5 BED/3-1/2 BATH HOME WITH 2 LIVING AREAS PLUS GAME ROOM! Gorgeous 2-story entry with both formals; high ceilings. Living has a custom bookcase and would make a wonderful library or music room. Spacious Dining with easy access to the Kitchen which boasts beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar, gas cooking. Den has custom built-ins flanking the fireplace. Lots of large windows throughout the home! Primary bedroom with en-suite bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower; large walk-in closet! One secondary bedroom has en-suite bath. Two additional bedrooms share large bath with double sinks. Fantastic Game room with more custom cabinetry and windows overlooking the backyard. Huge backyard with mature trees. This home delivers on style, space and location. Minutes from I-45, The Woodlands, Exxon Campus, Grand Pkwy, first class medical, shopping, restaurants and Conroe ISD. Schedule your tour today. This one will go fast!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

8184 Stagecoach Lane

Rarely available opportunity to live in one of Boca Raton's most exclusive and sought after communities.Horseshoe acres is located on Clint Moore Road, east of Lyons road. There's only 41 estate homes in this charming 190 acres oasis. Horseshoe Acres is a private equestrian community with charming horseback riding trails and breath taking lush landscaping through out the neighborhood. This exclusive location is close to the heart of central Boca Raton, giving its residents numerous option for shopping, fine dining, golf and a short drive to Boca Raton's famous beaches. Residents can benefit from a dual residential and agricultural tax base if interested in raising crops or/and animals.No HOA This one of a kind 2.5 acre estate, 3 bedrooms plus office 3 and half bathrooms,
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2511 Appleton Lane

Simply a beautiful home from the front yard, porch, double entry door, large deck and flat yard located in sought after Mitchellville East waiting for you to start your summer at home here. As you enter the foyer area note the beautiful hardwood throughout formal living room, library/home office to your left and to your right the formal dining room leading to the family room with welcoming fireplace then through patio doors to large deck and spacious back yard. A powder room conveniently located on main level leading to the kitchen with eat in table space. Hardwood on the main and upper levels. Nicely proportioned master bedroom with walk in closet, dressing area and private bath. Just down the hall, three bedrooms that share the hallway double vanity bathroom. The walk up lower level boast a kitchen area with 2nd refrigerator and a beautiful full bathroom. Imagine the possibilities in this space...weight room, recreation area, your choice. This one won't last long. See it soon. Please honor the seller and follow COVID-19 Guidelines by wearing a mask while inside, use provided hand sanitizer and shoe coverings; discard when done. Maximum of 4 people including agent in the property at one time. Minutes from Bowie Town Center. Centrally located near Routes 50, 301, 450 and 197.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3941 Solstice Lane

You won't want to leave this relaxing screened porch - unless you want to cook out on deck (Trex), entertain a large group in the spacious, open lower level, cook a scrumptious meal in the kitchen (SS appliances * XXL pantry) or relax in the jetted tub in primary bath! This is just the beginning! Over 3,200 finished sq. ft * 4 bedrooms + another NTC * Hardwood flooring * Washer & Dryer included on main level * Bay windows * HVAC replaced 2017 * 81 gallon hot water heater * Recessed lighting * Sprinkler system * Open floor plan * Enjoy great neighborhood amenities!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

236 Pinewood Lane

If you are looking to get away, this property is for you. Years ago it was used as a weekend artist retreat. Property is in need of repairs to show the full potential. Could be a vacation get away or a permanent residence. Slightly tucked away in the beautiful woods of West Virginia. You will see the charm of the property from the stone walk ways and flower beds, to the back of the house, where you will find a cute little place to gather and enjoy the property. As you walk in you will see the unique layout of the home. This property is being sold AS-Is. Home inspection is for your information only.. Do not use the steps to the right side of the main porch. They are roped off, because they are not useable. More Pictures to follow.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7816 Country Club Lane

Beautiful Cape Cod reproduction in Country Club Estates, quality build by Tom Yetman. Gorgeous random width wood floors, Detailed Fireplace mantel, crown moldings, and chair rail moldings. Large windows in the Living room add lots of light and french doors open to the large deck, perfect for entertaining and viewing the lovely gardens. Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room or enjoy a book in the sunroom. The formal Dining room is a delight for the holidays. The kitchen is open with an island and an easy flow floor plan for cooking your favorite dishes!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4813 Sinclair Lane

Gorgeously renovated row home in highly sought after Parkside community. Great street, short walking distance to park, trails and river. Entire home has been recently renovated with charming details throughout. Sunny and spacious; Boasts gourmet kitchen with Granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Real hardwood floors throughout the home. Upper level offers three SPACIOUS bedrooms and one full bath with modern 12x24 tile and upgraded finishes. Large lower level is fully finished and provides tons of additional living space. Fourth bedroom and second full bathroom. Second family room, makes a great living space for an older child or perfect fit for more peace and quiet during virtual learning/working from home! Fenced in year. Private Rear Parking Pad. Front covered porch for relaxing summer fun. Buyers will truly be charmed by this impressive Parkside home.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

22403 Crossbill Lane

Fabulous community amenities; walk to the pool. walk to the pier, walk to tennis, walk to the clubhouse, walk to the tot lot! Perfect family home....lots of room for everyone to spread out; 2 master suites! Beautiful, level yard, quiet cul-de-sac street, generous rear deck with electric awning, sun room, 2 sheds and more. Home shows beautifully, brand new roof, newly refinished hardwood flooring, solar and more! Main level master suite and upper level master suite, fully finished basement with full bath and work-out room.
Real Estateatproperties.com

546 Dalewood Lane

This breathtaking lot exceeds an acre and sits on a beautiful quiet street lined with gorgeous estate homes. The two story home built by Wendell is solid construction and would be a wonderful home to renovate. Expansive rooms, large kitchen and breakfast room, first floor office, large family room with fireplace, generous formal rooms, 2 fireplaces. Three large bedrooms, three full baths, finished basement, spacious screened porch. Outfitted with elevator, detailed mechanical equipment, two sets of washers and dryers. Great possibilities for expansion. The unparalleled setting with pretty landscaping, perennial gardens and patio makes all possibilities endless.
Real Estatekennethjamesrealty.com

2433 E Kesler Lane

Location! Location! Location and curb appeal! This single story in Kempton Crossing with a beautiful landscaped front yard is ready for your personal touch. Entertain in your formal living room/dining room and prepare dinner on a gas stove in your spacious kitchen with European kitchen cabinets and deep walk in panty. A custom inlayed rock half-wall separates the kitchen from your generous, open concept living room. Master suite and secondary bedrooms are extra-large including the private office/den. Exit the living room or master bedroom to a south facing immaculately landscaped backyard hosting citrus trees, a custom rock BBQ and fire pit or relax on the covered patio. Home has an extended driveway for additional parking and functioning RV gate ready to store your toys.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11435 Railroad Lane

Awesome Opportunity, for home ownership or Investor Buy and Hold. or Tear down and Rebuild. There is much value in the Land.The Dwelling has good bones, total gut, some rehabbing has begun. New HVAC, New Electrical Wiring . Lots of Serenity and Peace. 2 Bedrooms and one bath, rough in for laundry area on 4.5 acres of land. Property sold as is. Home inspection for informational purposes only. CASH OR REHAB LOAN FINANCING!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

294 Wrights Run Lane

Beautiful and private 5 acre property featuring a 3 bedroom/ 3 bath ranch style home with over 2,400 square feet of living space, complete with an updated kitchen, and a large master bedroom with fireplace. This home also includes a whole house generator and two hot water heaters. New driveway and large 3- car garage built in 2017. Come see this one today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Knights View Lane

Real Estatereecenichols.com

15744 W Beckett Lane

LARGE 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on a corner lot with a 3 car garage in a popular, quiet & conveniently located East Olathe neighborhood. Roomy kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast nook & built in desk! Soaring floor to ceiling windows in the family room with a fireplace and wood burning insert...wet bar too! Spacious office/formal living room, formal dining room & half bath complete the main level. HUGE master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Bonus loft on 2nd floor. Mother-in-law suite in walk-out basement includes a non-conforming 5th bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen, living room - with fireplace and insert & laundry! 3rd car garage is located off the basement. Newer cedar deck large enough for hosting those summer back-yard BBQ's! Close to I-35, shopping, dining, the new Olathe Indian Creek Library & easy access to walking trail. Walking distance to award winning Tomahawk Elementary. Newer windows, vinyl siding, beautiful Armstrong waterproof rigid core hybrid flooring on main level, garage doors & openers. Upgraded 2' of blown insulation in attic! Ring Doorbell & cameras stay with home.
El Mirage, AZoucampus.org

12726 W. Myer Lane

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath. New Flooring - This is a 1615 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.bathroom, single family home. Huge great room with all new tile flooring. Kitchen island, and lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Two-car garage. The nearest schools are El Mirage Elementary School and Dysart High School.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1106 Meadowbrooke Lane

This move in ready home is one you wont want to miss out on! Boasting fresh paint and carpet throughout the main floor, the open concept living room, dinning room, kitchen will be great for entertaining around the large island. The spacious master bedroom features a large walk in closet and on suite bath. There is main floor laundry, washer and dryer included and a covered deck to enjoy your morning coffee or have the grill close in the summer! Downstairs you'll find two additional conforming bedrooms, a full bathroom and sliding glass doors leading out of the walk out basement. There is also a bonus room that could be used as a home gym or playroom! For your personal showing of this beautiful home, call/text Ryan J. Garrison with NextHome Unlimited @ 785.307.1610!
Middleburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23320 Forsythia Lane

Welcome to the cottage on Forsythia Lane that enjoys stunning views of the neighboring vines of Greenhill Winery and is just minutes to Middleburg. This c. 1897 traditional stucco Colonial home has been lovingly restored with gleaming hardwood floors, covered front porch, spacious rear back deck, fenced garden area with raised beds, and a fully fenced back yard. (see Site Plan). House features a country kitchen with Corian countertops, open shelving and updated appliances. There is a formal dining room and living room with beamed ceilings, bookshelves and a wood stove. Completing this level is a full bath that serves as the Powder Room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Just off the rear deck is a newly renovated one room outbuilding that could be a studio, an office, or exercise room. It is conditioned, has two entrances and a private deck. Sit on the larger rear deck and entertain friends while you watch sunsets over the vineyard next door. Sited across on Carters Farm Lane is the 100 acre Mickie Gordon Memorial Park with playing fields, tennis courts and a recycle center. Ideal commuter location with easy access to both Dulles Int'l Airport and Washington DC. Don't miss!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

18034 Samba Lane

DON'T MISS !! Beautiful 3/2 split floor plan in Symphony Bay, a gated community. Kitchen has been totally renovated with custom wood cabinets, granite counters, granite breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances. Private, nicely landscaped fenced in yard. Accordion hurricane shutters on all windows. ''A'' Rated schools. Community Club house with Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Pickleball and kids playground. All Pet sizes, buyer must confirm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2243 Anvil Lane

Wow ... Nice and Fresh Move In, Turn Key Townhouse with low Home Owner's Association Fees ... 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Stories ... New Floors, New Appliances, New Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Fenced Backyard, Washer and Dryer, Central Heating and Air ... Conveniently Located 3 Blocks from the Metro Train Station.