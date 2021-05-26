000 Barrow Lane , #105

If you are looking to get away, this property is for you. Years ago it was used as a weekend artist retreat. Property is in need of repairs to show the full potential. Could be a vacation get away or a permanent residence. Slightly tucked away in the beautiful woods of West Virginia. You will see the charm of the property from the stone walk ways and flower beds, to the back of the house, where you will find a cute little place to gather and enjoy the property. As you walk in you will see the unique layout of the home. This property is being sold AS-Is. Home inspection is for your information only.. Do not use the steps to the right side of the main porch. They are roped off, because they are not useable. More Pictures to follow.