Carceral feminism and coercive control: when Indigenous women aren’t seen as ideal victims, witnesses or women

Let Go of Control: In times of struggle, the human default is to grasp for control. Gaining control makes us feel safe and makes things seem less scary. It can also be used to suppress all sorts of unwanted emotions. I used to be a planner. I tackled the early days of my husband’s addiction by planning and controlling everything. No matter what popped up, I could come up with a plan to make it seem manageable. The thing is, things don’t often go to plan. It got to the point that the plans were being broken and re-created on a daily basis until it got to a point where I had to surrender and let go of this coping mechanism that was no longer working.