Carceral feminism and coercive control: when Indigenous women aren’t seen as ideal victims, witnesses or women

By Marie McInerney
croakey.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls from Queensland’s Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce and the SBS documentary series See What You Made Me Do to criminalise coercive control as part of strategies to address family violence ignore sustained critique from a range of Indigenous women academics, activists and frontline workers, Associate Professor Chelsea Watego, Alissa Macoun, David Singh and Elizabeth Strakosch write below.

www.croakey.org
