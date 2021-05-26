Art Forward: Through the Lenses of Cindy & Corey Hoppenrath
The following article has been written by Carrie L. Estrella for the Rahr-West Art Museum Art Forward series. Almost as if it were out of a romance novel, 26 years ago a boy meets a girl as part of a successful blind date (orchestrated by the boy’s brother’s wife) – a meeting that would result in the union of two people sharing both a love for nature and photography and ultimately, the birth of C. Hoppenrath Photography. As “Hollywood” as this may sound, it was exactly how it happened to Cindy and Corey Hoppenrath. Since their marriage over 26 years ago, the Hoppenraths have enjoyed traveling and exploring the outdoors together with cameras in hand, sharing their adventures with the rest of the world through the moments they successfully capture on film.www.seehafernews.com