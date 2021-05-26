As labor shortages persist, hourly workers want more than $15 per hour

New York (CNN Business) — For decades, worker compensation has been stagnant, while corporate profits make up an ever-increasing share of the economy. The coronavirus pandemic has made the divide between employee and employer far more apparent. Covid disrupted the labor market in ways we have never seen: health worries, family obligations, hybrid-learning and child care shortages mean millions of workers remain on the sidelines. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record 8.1 million job openings in March.