Revisiting J. Cole's Spectacular Pro Basketball Career Will Give You Chills

By Kyle Koster
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFcAb_0aCHUOxG00
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The J. Cole-Rwanda Patriots era burned too intensely to last forever, which is something we all knew as the hype for the rapper's professional basketball career reached its nadir a few weeks ago. We weren't that naive, though we still hoped Cole would continue to be Basketball Africa's marquee player for more than three games. Sadly, that won't be the case as ESPN reported this morning the stat-sheet-stuffer was headed back stateside to deal with a family obligation.

At least we will always have the memories. Here, via BroBible's Connor Toole, is a look back at the brilliance that was Cole's professional run.

Five points, three assists and five rebounds in 45 minutes of three preliminary games. But the numbers only tell a portion of the story.

