newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Life Once Was an Incomplete Pass for Andre DeSaussure But He Cradles It Now

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmJ63_0aCHUMBo00

For the longest time, Andre DeSaussure was like an incomplete pass. He looked impressive coming off someone's fingertips in a tight spiral, but nobody could haul him in.

A quarter of century ago, he blew through the University of Washington football program as this talented yet fun-loving wide receiver who did well as a freshman and a senior, but went unused in between.

He was this guy who caught touchdown passes against Notre Dame and Army, who started nine games, but he disappeared for long stretches.

DeSaussure had these glorious football gifts, such as 4.3-second speed over 40 yards, but they might have been wasted at times because this 6-foot-2, 200-pound player always wanted to run to the next party as much as the end zone.

He was refreshingly candid with reporters, saying whatever was on his mind, but Husky coach Jim Lambright moved quickly to suspend him for the 1998 Apple Cup after he made the following unfiltered observation about WSU, "It's a place you can go and have a good time, as far as a bunch of drunk people."

It mattered little that just a few seasons earlier UW quarterback Damon Huard had gone unpunished if not ignored by Lambright after saying just about the same thing about Oregon, "We don't have 35,000 drunks; we have 75,000 crazy fans."

No, DeSaussure couldn't escape being who he was. After all, once he had served that Apple Cup punishment of his, he proceeded to miss the team flight for the next game, to Hawaii for the Oahu Bowl.

That was Andre, making his teammates laugh and sometimes his coaches mad.

While all of that college kid stuff easily would be forgiven and forgotten, one thing wouldn't let this Los Angeles native off the hook — his health.

After pro football trials with the CFL and NFL Europe, DeSaussure watched his body give out on him in shocking fashion. He went through genetic kidney failure, requiring dialysis for a full decade before he could receive a necessary transplant. He was diagnosed with cancer in his kidneys. He experienced heart issues. He went into a medical coma. That's called piling on.

He wasn't joking and laughing anymore. He went the other direction and it wasn't a happy one. He ran a deep route and almost didn't come back.

"I actually gave up," DeSaussure said. "I was smoking cigarettes. I got cocaine. I didn't think I had any hope left. I didn't think there was any other way."

Ah, but there was.

For the past eight years, he has been functioning with a new kidney, donated to him from a then 22-year-old Miami man. The gift of this organ has made all the difference in the world to his life. One by one, he beat those other maladies after getting the biggest one fixed.

Longer than that, DeSaussure, the UW drama student, has been an actor. Small films such as Nadia and The Absent, and a number of plays, fill out his resume. He once did an Outback Steakhouse commercial with tubes sticking in him while he dealt with his kidney.

Today, he works for a Los Angeles art gallery owned by a friend, one that deals with all sort of celebrities from the entertainment world. He has his Screen Actors Guild card handy at all times, ready for his next role.

DeSaussure, so personable and positive now, wants to pull others out of, pardon the receiver reference, their unwanted spirals.

He has a book of his life experiences nearly complete, plus a documentary film about himself in the works. He'd like to speak to whomever will listen to a presentation by him, beginning with maybe every UW athlete.

He's had his pratfalls, but he still has dreams intact. He's still trying to get open, waving his arms, ready to make another big touchdown catch. One that changes life rather than the scoreboard. He never runs a short route either.

"I want to show them I'm a living example who made it through these hurdles and these obstacles," DeSaussure said. "I can show them that they can make it. I just want to be the biggest motivational speaker in the world."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
65
Followers
252
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Europe#Kidney Failure#Incomplete Pass#Kidneys#American Football#Quarterback#Ran Out Of Time#Notre Dame#Wsu#Uw#Apple Cup#Cfl#Outback Steakhouse#Screen Actors Guild#Twitter#Danraley1#Nfl Europe#Fun Loving Wide Receiver#Plays#Tubes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Add One of Nation's Top Women's Players

The University of Washington women's basketball team, which underwent an offseason coaching change, just got a lot taller and presumably much better. On Sunday, new coach Tina Langley announced that 6-foot-9 Nancy Mulkey — one of the nation's tallest and talented women's basketball players — will play for the Huskies.
Mukilteo, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Gordon Learns How to be Great

Pulling on jersey No. 2, Kyler Gordon shows up first on the University of Washington football roster because 0 and 1 remain unclaimed, unrequested. The junior cornerback from Mukilteo, Washington, himself wears a digit that normally would be off limits — it's one of three retired numbers in Husky history — yet the family of deceased running back Chuck Carroll, honored following a 1928 consensus All-America season, has generously given permission for others to use it.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Here's the Huskies' Second Line of Defense and Offense

If one of the chartered busses misses the turnoff to the Big House in Michigan next fall — after all, with only 107,601 seats, it's a hard stadium to find — the University of Washington football team still should be in fairly decent shape at kickoff. While a lot of...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

San Diego Makes It Official: Brooks the ex-Husky and ex-Trojan is a Triton

J'Raan Brooks officially joined the UC San Diego Tritons on Tuesday, with the Seattle native and former University of Washington forward announced among three transfers. The once highly regarded 6-foot-9 Brooks, initially committed to Louisville at one time, looks to jumpstart his college basketball career after he was unable to earn much playing time at time in the Pac-12 Conference at either the UW or USC.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Third Time's Still a Charm on Husky Football Roster

To be a third-teamer in the University of Washington football program is no cause for shame. It's like a waiting room, where you check in, flip through magazines and sit until your name is called. Maybe lift a few weights, too. For the Huskies, it marks the cut-off line between...
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

4 Best Plays of Husky Spring Football Practice

They've put away the helmets, hung up the shoulder pads. Spring football practice at the University of Washington concluded with Saturday's game, giving the players a well-deserved break before they head into the weight room and bulk up over the next four months. While spring ball had its limitations, with...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Kevin Thomson Receives Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp Invite

Former University of Washington quarterback Kevin Thomson, ignored in the NFL draft and the league's subsequent free-agent signings, finally has someone willing to kick his tires and look under the hood. The Carolina Panthers have invited Thomson to rookie minicamp this week, according to NFL.com. It's just another stop in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

3 Huskies Who Made Strides in Spring Ball Change Their Numbers

Three University of Washington football players who improved their team standing with the Huskies during the recently completed spring practice have changed their jersey numbers, as well. Reserve outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who returned to the Huskies after opting out last fall, will traded in No. 45 for 8, a...
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Linebacker Calvert Leaves UW After Providing Hit of the Spring

Inside linebacker Josh Calvert apparently was no longer willing to wait for his opportunity with the University of Washington football program and has left the team six days following he spring game. A 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore from Oak Park, California, Calvert enjoyed the biggest hit of the spring, leveling redshirt...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

NFL Draft Clock Strikes 12 for Husky OT Jaxson Kirkland

Jaxson Kirkland, someone said, lives in Kirkland. Yes, he has a town named after him. No, really. Next April, the University of Washington senior offensive tackle will be drafted by The Washington Football Team, according to a mock draft compiled by Pro Football Focus. With the 12th overall pick. That,...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

A Way Too Early Husky Basketball Starting Lineup

Husky football just on went hiatus following Saturday's spring game. Mariners baseball no doubt will grab everyone's attention in the coming months. Yet considering the massive rebuild taking place at the University of Washington — imagine Alaska Airlines Arena being taken down to the studs — basketball won't be far from our consciousness this offseason.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Bynum is Last Receiver Standing

Hi, I'm Terrell Bynum and I'll be your tour guide in the University of Washington wide-receiver room. Over here we have Puka Nacua's old locker. Yes, those are real puka shells. Over there, that's Marquis Spicer's stuff, all those scholarship offers and pages of high school records that didn't mean...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Receive Commitment from 3-Star QB Jackson Stratton

Quarterback Jackson Stratton was the brave one on Saturday, committing to the University of Washington football program for the Class of 2022. Brave because he presumably will take his place in the line forming behind 5-star prospect Sam Huard, the freshman signal-caller from Seattle who enrolled in school early, joined the Huskies for spring practice and is widely expected to be running the offense well into 2024 or 2025.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: It's a Race to the Finish

His name sounds like a dark beer, but he ages like that fine wine. The University of Washington punter and holder came back for a sixth year using his pandemic provision, which leaves the Huskies still probably wondering how they will ever push forward without him someday. If you missed...