Kim Kardashian Says She Failed The Baby Bar Exam

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April 2019, Kim Kardashian told the world that she was studying to become a lawyer without going to law school. In a tell-all interview with Vogue, Kardashian revealed that she was in the first year of a four-year apprenticeship, and that she hoped to take the California baby bar (aka the First-Year Law Students’ Examination) the next summer. In a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star admits that it did not go as well as she’d planned.

abovethelaw.com
