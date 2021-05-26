Cancel
Real Estate

845 52ND Street NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your home on the hill with this fully renovated semi-detached Porch Front that offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath on 3 finished levels and just over 1,200 square feet of living space. Up your steps and past the large front porch with sitting area brings you to an open main level that includes Living Room and spacious eat-in Kitchen. Upstairs are 2 good-sized Bedrooms and a renovated full Bath. Down in the lower level is a Family Room (could be 3rd Bedroom or Office) and Laundry/Storage/Utility area with rear, walk-out Entrance. There is plenty of space to put a 2nd bathroom down in basement as well. Great space outside too with mature plantings out front and in back. Out the side entrance from the Kitchen takes you to the fenced-in back yard with large, professionally built storage shed, drive way and green space. Recent updates include new quartz countertops in Kitchen, refinished floors, full house paint (exterior and interior), finished Basement, recently replaced Roof and fixtures/finishes that won't disappoint. Located off Division Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, the house is just over a mile to Benning Road and Minnesota Ave Metros. It is convenient to downtown DC, Capitol Hill, 295, Anacostia River Park, RFK Stadium & Arboretum. House is vacant and can be shown any time by appointment.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Home & Gardenbocaratonrealestate.com

1198 NE 3rd Avenue

COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAST BOCA HOMEInside and out, this owner has completely updated this home from the roof and stucco exterior to IMPACT GLASS and new A/C. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this 2 story pool home is urban living close to Mizner Park and a short bike ride to the beach. Space to park your boat and only blocks from Intracoastal ramps and the Boca Inlet. The Kitchen is a cook's delight, new Monogram appliances with double ovens, convection microwave and induction cooktop with hood. Great for entertaining inside or on the patio by the pool. Main level Guest Room/Office. Tons of storage and cabana shower. Up stairs features brand new Oak floors and 4 bedrooms as well as a large tiled balcony overlooking the pool.
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

8709 NW 52nd Pl

Over $100K In Upgrades! Turnkey Pine Ridge Dream Home! 5 Full Beds, 2.5 Baths On An Oversized Corner Lot, Swimming Pool, Circular Driveway! Popular Split Floor Plan, All New Flooring Throughout Home, All Bathrooms Remodeled, Updated Kitchen & Island w/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New 5-Ton Rheem A/C Unit, 2009 Roof, Accordion Hurricane Shutters, Cabana Bath Leads To Amazing Back Patio Area Perfect For Entertaining Guests w/Updated Travertine Pavers On Private Lot w/Lots Of Grass For The Entire Family To Play, Newer PVC Fence, Perfect Home For The Summer! Open Floor Plan w/Lots Of Light Coming Into The Home! Huge Master w/Sitting Area, Formal Dining Area Perfect For Holiday Meals, Updated Lush Landscaping! Close To Parks & Recreation, & Major Shopping & Dining. Won't Last!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

501 NE Spanish Court

Come visit a fantastic home in the beach community of Boca Raton Riviera - 3 BR & 2 BA with stunning pool & spa. A tree-lined circular drive welcomes you to a home with splendid open floor plan with hard wood floors and crown molding. Inviting foyer leads to a large great room (overlooking pool & spa) with dining area, sitting area, entertainment & bar areas overlooking the kitchen. Kitchen includes eating area & expansive granite counter tops. Master bedroom plus private bath is split from other 2 bedrooms with bath. Spacious paver patio deck includes pool & upper level spa. Large utility room is great for laundry and projects. A short walk to Boca South Beach and close to downtown Boca and marinas for boating.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1025 First St SE #714

You will love this modern one-bedroom, one-bath condo located in Capitol Riverfront, one of DC's most sought after neighborhoods! The unit features gorgeous hardwoods throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open floor plan that wraps together the kitchen and the living room. The kitchen is fully loaded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, and plenty of storage. The bedroom is spacious and features a huge walk-in closet with a built-in ELFA closet system. The unit has an assigned parking space located directly in front of a dedicated 8 x 10 storage unit. Building amenities include a roof top pool with views of the DC skyline, a 24/7 concierge service, a spacious fitness center, and a convenient dog-washing station. This condo is within walking distance of Nationals Stadium, Audi Field, Yards Park, Whole Foods, District Winery, Bluejacket Brewery, Canal Park, and Capitol Hill. It is conveniently situated near interstates I-295 and I-395 and within walking distance to four metro lines (Green, Orange, Blue and Silver). Schedule your appointment today!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

5 Walter Houp Ct NE

Looking for something unique on Capitol Hill? This is truly a rare offering on Capitol Hill. A beautifully converted stable-that had formerly been 2 "carriage houses", linked together in the late 1900's. This home features 3,300 square feet of space that is filled with natural light and luxurious touches. Entertain and dance the night away on the grand first floor, then retreat to the quiet oasis upstairs. Three huge bedrooms, two and a half baths, stunning roof deck and an attached 1 car garage located Â½ block off of popular Lincoln Park! Located in a quiet alley a half block off of Lincoln Park, this popular location is within walking distance to Eastern Market and Union Station Metros and H ST corridor. Tucked away between 11th and 12th Sts NE, it is little trafficked. FIRST FLOOR: Tempting to kick up your heels and dance here! "¢
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

15817 Glacier Court

A rarity comes on the market in sought after Quince Haven. Located west of Route 28/Darnestown Road this townhouse contains three finshed level. Start off with Main Level that includes all hardwood flooring, formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, oversize custom Kitchen with Center Island, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (what a refrigerator). Breakfast area off of the Kitchen provides a place for everyday eating. Access to the deck is off of the Breakfast area. The Upper Level has a Primary Suite with a luxury Bathroom featuring large saoking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Two more Bedrooms are on this level with a second Full Bathroom in the hallway. The Lower Level features a Family Room with a wood burning fireplace, storage area, Utiilty/Laundry Room and a Garage. This is a walkout to the rear yard from this level. Located in North Potomac with access to all the shops, entertainement and restaurants of Kentlands and Crown nearby. Do not hesitate!! This will not last!!
Home & Gardendayhometeam.com

3910 Millstone Circle

Gorgeous 4000+ square foot Colonial featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, an oversized 2-car Garage (with additional attic space and exit to backyard), and an extra long driveway providing parking for at least 5 additional cars. Gleaming hardwoods adorn the Foyer, Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The spacious updated Kitchen boasts corian counters, custom tile backsplash, pendant lighting, lots of cabinetry - including a beautiful handmade cabinet, black appliance package and french doors to the two tier Trex Deck. The spacious Family Room off the Kitchen has laminate flooring and a gas/propane Fireplace. The Sunroom/Mudroom features a skylight to provide even more brightness to the home. All windows and doors were replaced in 2015. The Main Level Bedroom (currently used as a den), has a Full Bath with shower and Laundry Room access. The Upper Level provides 4 nicely sized bedrooms. Bedrooms 3 and 4 both have walk-in closets. The Hall Bath features tile flooring with tile surround and a tub/shower combination. The Primary Bedroom has two large closets, an en-suite with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, tile package, double vanity and a linen closet, The fully-finished Lower Level provides a Recreation Room with laminate flooring, built-ins, a wet bar with a mini-frig and wine closet, extra large storage closet and a Full Bath with shower. The walk-out Basement exits to a third Trex Deck and the Mechanical Room includes a Workshop with shelving. You will enjoy outdoor entertaining with the beautiful Solar Heated Sports Pool (liner only 4 years old), custom built Firepit, Pool Shed (with electric), extensive Hardscape and backing to woods. Other features of this home include: Vaulted Ceilings, Professional Landscaping, Trane Dual Zone Heat Pumps, Newer Hot Water Heater, Solar Power Skylight, Power Awning, Stairs from Deck to Yard, and New Concrete surrounding the Pool. The propane tank is owned by Sellers and will remain with the property. Sellers are the original owners. OPEN HOUSES SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY 6/5 AND SUNDAY 6/6 FROM 1 - 3. Hurry, this home won't last long!
Cranberry Township, PApittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Updated Cranberry Home on Nearly 3 Acres

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. Lush vegetation and wildlife surround the private deck and patio of this three-bedroom home. The new Renewal by Anderson windows brings nature inside the house with oversized windows and screens. The open concept main floor features hardwood floors, an open staircase, a center atrium and a brick fireplace. The custom sunroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with heat and air conditioning for year-round enjoyment. The new laundry room on the main floor has enough space to double as a second pantry area. The master suite features a private balcony and an updated master bath with a tile shower and jet tub. The professionally landscaped yard has new hardscape retaining walls, a french drain and outdoor landscape lighting. There is a newer roof, HVAC, appliances, upgraded electric, new garage doors, new front door and much more.
Bayonne, NJjerseydigs.com

Historical Details and Expansive Spaces, Inside and Out, Make Home For Sale a Treasure in Bayonne

This listing is brought to you by Joelle Chilazi of The Joelle Chilazi Group at Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. A real treasure and a golden opportunity, 90-92 Lord Avenue is for sale in the highly desirable East Bergen Point section of Bayonne. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, brimming with historical details, boasts a massive backyard and a detached garage.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1706 Montello Avenue NE

Convenience of Union Market or a quick jaunt over to the new developments of Ivy City is this amazing and updated Trinidad rowhouse. Adjacent to Gallaudet, this is that solid rowhouse you've been looking for. Offers as they come. Have your agent take you over there for easy showing! Rear parking if needed, large kitchen, half bath on main level.
Bettendorf, IAQuad-Cities Times

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $775000

Amazing plan from Tom Murrell Homes! Over 4,200 total finished square feet! This fantastic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has everything you expect from Tom including 10’ main level ceilings, custom-built cabinets and quartz countertops, huge hidden walk-in pantry, large storage closet on the MAIN level, built-ins galore, oversized office/dining/flex room, 17X10 basement bar and the sought after master suite which features a 19X17 bedroom with beamed ceilings, 15X11 bathroom with slipper tub and huge multiple head shower as well as the 26X12 master suite island closet! Some features for this plan include a 4-season room, walkout basement, split 4-car garage (24X23 & 26X18), many ceiling treatments & wainscoting, and a 16X11 2-story entry! Go ahead and look around, you won't find better quality, size and innovation for this price! Pictures are from similar home and finishes are preliminary, call for more details.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5002 Cumberland Street

WALK 2 Blocks to METRO -New Construction House - Pick your own finishes. Gorgeous in construction model craftsman-style home located within 2 blocks of the Capitol Heights Metro Station on the Yellow Line. NO HOA.Model includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5-baths, nearly 2800 finished square feet and 1-car garage with a Large Driveway for 5 cars. High-end design includes 8-ft ceilings on every level, craftsman-style window casings, elegant crown molding in kitchen, and Spa Bathrooms with body jet plumbing fixtures. Main level boasts open-layout with wide-plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The luxurious kitchen is the focal point of this home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including French-door refrigerator, customizable cabinets, recessed lighting, Integrated Wireless Speaker and Audio System to play all your favorite music throughout the house for entertaining, backsplash and pendant lighting. Four light-filled and spacious bedrooms on upper level with a 5th bedroom in basement. Large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, features stunning bathroom with Sterling ensemble shower body jets, ceramic tile floors and shower walls, and dual-sink vanity (customizable finishes and colors). Wet Bar and Kitchenette area +-in the basement and dryer connection on main level! Basement has 1 additional bedroom and a bathroom, plus its own separate entrance/exit. +-This area would be perfect for a separate office space, AIR BNB, home based business, or in-laws. House has efficient and top-of-the-line construction features, including 30-year roof, high-efficiency Carrier HVAC, "maintenance-free" low-e argon windows, Energy Star water heater. Enjoy a bbq while admiring a professionally landscaped backyard! All buyers receive 10-year RWC 2/10 home warranty for peace-of-mind. Images are illustrative only and not guaranteed to be accurate. Place your offer today and choose all your own colors and finishes. Expected Delivery Date of July 15th.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Excavation Underway for 244 East 52nd Street in Midtown East, Manhattan

Excavation has begun at 244 East 52nd Street, the site of a seven-story condominium building in Midtown East. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects for Minrav Development, the 26,000-square-foot structure will yield 15 units, a cellar level, a 30-foot-long rear yard, and what appears in the rendering to be a roof terrace. Residential amenities have yet to be disclosed for the property, which will rise from a 5,000-square-foot plot between Second and Third Avenues. Permits were filed in January 2019 to demolish the 9,200-square-foot education facility that formerly occupied the site.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4915 7TH Place NE

Simply awesome 3BR 1.5Bath all brick semi-detached home in the heart of Washington. Magnificent all hard wood floors throughout. The owner has taken special pride in his floors and his love for this house!!! Renovated kitchen including: granite counters, cabinets and flooring. Brand new LG washer & dryer. HVAC is less than 5 years old. Upper bath has also been renovated which includes a jacuzzi tub. The lower level walk out is ready for your creativity and imagination with it's high ceilings and open space which provides numerous options. Close proximity to major DC road arteries and walking distance to Fort Totten Metro and the new Riggs Park Place. Seller selects The Law Firm, Vanessa Gilliam-Collier for escrow and settlement. Open House Monday Memorial Day noon-2pm.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

351 NE Edgewood DR

Country Living at its best! Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy the peace and quiet under the Pergola covered deck overlooking a gorgeous landscaped & fenced yard. Updated bathrooms, main bath has heated floors. Large spacious kitchen with built in appliances. All appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer stay. Home has generator hookups and Generator Stays. Sellers favorite room is 3 Seasons sun room overlooking the backyard. Built in wet bar. Full unfinished basement. Main floor Laundry.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

833 NE Arter AVE

You can feel the love when you walk into this charming Oakland bungalow. Modern updates allow you to just move in and enjoy. The rooms are large, light and sunny with original hardwood floors and wood work. The bathroom is brand new and has a lux spa like feel. The sun porch has is vented for year round use and has laundry hook ups. Or you can keep the Laundry room in the full DRY basement. Huge back yard with privacy fence and plenty of off-street parking.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

9100 NE 128th Ln

Secluded, park-like estate in the heart of Juanita. 6.68-acre sanctuary with lush greenery, manicured landscaping, creek & treehouse deck. 4,090 SF 5 bedroom / 3.5 bath custom-built home features a chef's kitchen w/ butler's pantry, granite counters, and endless cabinet space. Hardwoods throughout the main floor with large office/den, dining room, and family room w/ double-sided fireplace to another seating area. Main floor suite has a fireplace, patio access, large walk-in closet and 5-piece bath. The lower level includes a custom-built wine cellar, two additional bedrooms, bonus room & utility room. 3 car garage w/ ample cabinet space. Located just minutes to Juanita Village, Juanita beach, 405, and downtown Kirkland. Lot is subdividable.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4600 NE Jamestown Drive

Don't miss this lovely 1.5 story home featuring a main floor master bedroom and very large upstairs bedrooms. There is so much space with a finished basement including a non-conforming 5th bedroom or office and full bathroom. The basement has a door right outside the bedroom that walks out to a lovely patio under the really nice huge deck. The home also offers a third car garage with basement entrance for loads of storage. Come check out all the great things this house has to offer.