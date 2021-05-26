845 52ND Street NE

Gorgeous 4000+ square foot Colonial featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, an oversized 2-car Garage (with additional attic space and exit to backyard), and an extra long driveway providing parking for at least 5 additional cars. Gleaming hardwoods adorn the Foyer, Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The spacious updated Kitchen boasts corian counters, custom tile backsplash, pendant lighting, lots of cabinetry - including a beautiful handmade cabinet, black appliance package and french doors to the two tier Trex Deck. The spacious Family Room off the Kitchen has laminate flooring and a gas/propane Fireplace. The Sunroom/Mudroom features a skylight to provide even more brightness to the home. All windows and doors were replaced in 2015. The Main Level Bedroom (currently used as a den), has a Full Bath with shower and Laundry Room access. The Upper Level provides 4 nicely sized bedrooms. Bedrooms 3 and 4 both have walk-in closets. The Hall Bath features tile flooring with tile surround and a tub/shower combination. The Primary Bedroom has two large closets, an en-suite with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, tile package, double vanity and a linen closet, The fully-finished Lower Level provides a Recreation Room with laminate flooring, built-ins, a wet bar with a mini-frig and wine closet, extra large storage closet and a Full Bath with shower. The walk-out Basement exits to a third Trex Deck and the Mechanical Room includes a Workshop with shelving. You will enjoy outdoor entertaining with the beautiful Solar Heated Sports Pool (liner only 4 years old), custom built Firepit, Pool Shed (with electric), extensive Hardscape and backing to woods. Other features of this home include: Vaulted Ceilings, Professional Landscaping, Trane Dual Zone Heat Pumps, Newer Hot Water Heater, Solar Power Skylight, Power Awning, Stairs from Deck to Yard, and New Concrete surrounding the Pool. The propane tank is owned by Sellers and will remain with the property. Sellers are the original owners. OPEN HOUSES SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY 6/5 AND SUNDAY 6/6 FROM 1 - 3. Hurry, this home won't last long!