Arlington County, VA

6621 Jessamine Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUNNING. BRIGHT. TURN-KEY. OPEN-CONCEPT. DECK. PATIO. LARGE GREENSPACE.+- Extraordinary 5-BED/4.5BATH/2-CAR GARAGE single-family home built in 2015 by STANLEY MARTIN HOMES in+-the highly sought-after+-Callaway+-Neighborhood! Modern appointments throughout this gem, including a backyard and adjacent greenspace+-that make you feel like you're enjoying your own natural enclave! Immerse yourself as you walk into this rare find. Separate reception/sitting room off front foyer adds an elevated sense of welcoming formality. SO MANY UPGRADES! The kitchen features matching+-Electrolux+-stainless steel appliances, including gas+-cooktop+-range, french door refrigerator, upgraded cabinets w/pull-out drawers,+-Kichler+-under-cabinet lighting system,+-Mini-Brick Ceramic+-backsplash, large walk-in pantry a pulley pendant Restoration Hardware island fixture, 2-zone built-in speaker system, LARGE granite island that seats 5. Dining area features warm descending step light fixture and space for a dining table for 8. Main-level also features Trex deck off kitchen. NEST Thermostat and NEST Doorbell Ringer convey. Primary Suite features French Doors and HUGE walk-in closet. Primary Bath features shower w/heavy glass enclosure+-(++-rainshower+-head+-+ handheld), upgraded dual vanities and corner soaking tub. Bedroom-level laundry room w/upgraded full-size side-by-side washer/dryer, custom cabinetry, convenient+-hangbar+-and built-in folding table. Additional bedroom-level Suite features en-suite bath perfect for overnight and long-term guests. Bedrooms 3 & 4 on bedroom-level share hall bath. Lower-level features expansive Rec Room with custom-built natural stone feature wall and private office featuring built-ins w/desk. Additional room w/closet serves as Au Pair/Nanny suite, library, additional office or additional guest bedroom. Lower-level walk-up opens to stone patio, backyard and extensive+-common-area greenspace+-featuring towering cedars (you can see their tops in the photo of the front of the home)! Wood flooring and Restoration Hardware light fixtures throughout all three finished levels (ALL fixtures convey). National Turf Care lawn treatment PREPAID until December 2021. Walk a few steps to Callaway TOT LOT or local+-dog park - Mason District Off-Leash Dog+-Park. Minutes to+-Pinecrest+-Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson School+-for Science and Technology. Easy access to I-395 and I-495, Reagan National Airport, DC and The Pentagon. Express Bus to Pentagon & Pentagon METRO directly across the street. Conveniently located near playing fields, hiking trails, tennis courts, free summertime "Arts In The Parks" programs and Green Spring Gardens - a public park, including the historic 18th-century house named "Green Spring," which is the heart of a national historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Love where you live...THIS IS THE HOME!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
