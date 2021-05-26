Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

107 Whiskey Creek Circle

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOME and SEE this magnificent END UNIT townhome in Tasker's Chance with partial Brick Front, 3 huge bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. This home hallmarks an enormous "primary" suite, exclusively located on the 3rd level with a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a luxury "primary" bath which has a 2nd walk-in closet, a separate two-person glass-enclosed shower stall and soaking tub, and his and her vanity; the two additional LARGE bedrooms, the 2nd full bath with porcelain tub, and the walk-in laundry room are conveniently located on the 2nd level; the GOURMET kitchen with 42" oakwood cabinets, glass-ceramic tiles surround backsplash, granite countertop, double sink, gas stove/oven, stainless steel appliances, a WALK-IN pantry; the dining and living areas with crown molding and chair railings; the walk-in storage room; and the half bath are splendidly located on the main level. This jubilant home has a spellbinding bright open floor plan. The conveniences of life are merely minutes away, Baker's Park, downtown Frederick, shopping centers and malls, restaurants, gas stations, Marc train, movie theaters, Home Depot, Lowe+GGs, Super Walmart, and more. ===IMPORTANT INFORMATION: (1) REPLACED on 11/2018, the exterior and interior units of the heating and cooling systems, including the furnace; (2) NEWER stainless steel appliances; (3) the water heater is 75 gallons capacity; (4) NEWLY installed on 10/2020, the two ceiling fans; (5) NEWLY installed on 10/2019, the storm door with "removable" screen and glass windows, (6) Freshly painted on 05/2021, walls and doors around the house, and (7) Professionally done on 05/2021, the front patio's "landscape", "hardscape", and the "raised concrete" garden beds.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Restaurants#Water Heater#Shopping Centers#Circle#Open Kitchen#Dining Room#Brick Walls#Home Depot#Lowe Ggs#Super Walmart#Glass#Granite Countertop#Porcelain Tub#Partial Brick Front#Soaking Tub#Downtown Frederick#Laundry Room#The Walk#Double Sink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatenpdodge.com

13941 X Circle

Open House 6/3 5-7pm. WOW!! Is what you will say when you see this home in Millard Highlands. This home is Stunning!! It sits on a huge pie shaped lot at the top of a circle. This list is too long to describe everything that has been updated on this home. Here are just some things that have been done Roof, gutters with leaf guards, some new windows, carpet in the family room and living room, kitchen cabinets, kitchen floor, complete renovation of the main and primary bathrooms, and a huge new fire pit area outside. The double car garage is huge and has new garage doors. This home has permeant siding as well. This home has it all!! It won't last long! Remember if you have to sleep on it, you won't be sleeping in it!! Thank you for looking!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

12 Wellesley Circle

Gorgeous and one-of-a-kind 2BR/2BA Cape Cod home with fantastic outdoor space in sought-after Glen Echo. An idyllic white picket fence, neatly manicured lawn, and brick walk create a charming welcome home. Lovely hardwood flooring, massive windows, and a stone fireplace surround you in the open layout filled with charming, elegant style. The kitchen is bright with ample storage and counter space along with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two living spaces and the dining area on the main level offer great flow for daily living and entertaining indoors and out. The impressive bedroom level is exquisitely designed with beautiful architectural elements and stunning windows. The airy primary suite is bright and sophisticated with amazing built ins, a massive walk-in closet, and a tiled en-suite bath with skylight. The second bedroom offers wonderful space with a bay window reading nook. The home's fenced outdoor space is the perfect spot for your next gathering with a brick patio, shade trees, and room for planting. Glen Echo brings the small-town vibe with historic roots and exclusive homes along the Potomac. Your home is central to easy errands, great restaurants, Potomac Farm Market, and a short stroll to the C&O Canal & Glen Echo Park with everything you need right in your neighborhood. Head to Bethesda for many more options. Easy access to I-495 makes commuting a breeze.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

43297 Heavenly Circle

Welcome to relaxed, country mixed with suburban living in beautiful Village Green! Situated on a large almost Â½ acre lot on a quiet street, this lovely home is ready for its new owners featuring 3-finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2-car side load garage and custom painted throughout! The welcoming porch invites you into an open sunny & bright floor plan with 2-story foyer, new luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, separate living and dining rooms, stunning gourmet kitchen featuring center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and opens to the family room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a separate laundry room. The owner's suite has large walk-in closet and an en-suite owner's bathroom with a quartz dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Entertain in the large rec room on the lower level that also offers the 5th legal bedroom, 3rd full bathroom and lots of extra storage with walk-up stairs to the gorgeous fenced-in backyard that features a large stamped concrete patio. Enjoy the beautiful country and mountain views and quiet country living. This great community also offers great amenities including pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and tot lots with lots of green space to enjoy. Close proximity to several wonderful wineries and breweries, as well as antique shops.
Real Estategrassorealestategroup.com

45 Coach Circle , #2

This is your opportunity to own this charming 3 bedroom unit located in the Lantern Park Complex within walking distance to Baummer Pond. This unit has it all! Formal living room, kitchen with eat-in area and half bath all on the main floor. Sliders off the kitchen lead to the deck overlooking the rear yard. 2nd floor has all 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Full basement that can be used for storage or possible expansion. Schedule your showing today!
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

11213 Talamore Circle #4

MOVE IN READY! Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location! Centrally located just off Highway 40, this classically designed townhome offers 2,470 square feet of luxurious, carefree living with exterior maintenance provided by the Community Homeowners Association (per Indentures). This stunning, end unit townhome has 2 Master Suites with private baths, walk in closets, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (3+1), convenient third floor laundry, a 2 car garage, 9 foot ceilings on the first and second floor, a first floor bedroom, wrought iron stair spindles, custom wall color, Hi Efficiency zoned HVAC and more. The main living area will WOW you with a large Great Room, Dining Room, huge walk in pantry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplace, a Deluxe Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, roll out trays, soft close feature, coffee bar, a canopy hood and a door to a 6 x 19 composite deck. The exterior has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding and trim, architectural shingles, Low E windows, a maintenance free composite deck and professional landscaping. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Popular nightlife, culinary standouts and elite retailers are minutes away and Lambert International is a short commute.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

11857 Crestwood Circle

This home is a gem! This wonderful Cape Cod is much larger than it looks and features a first floor master suite and 3 more large bedrooms on the upper level. The vinyl shake siding gives it that unique quality. There is also a finished room in the lower level which walks out level to the amazing rear yard. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, Foyer, Master Bedroom and Stairs. New carpet throughout the upper level. Enjoy the summer nights on the rear deck with plenty of privacy with full growth trees Or sit on the front porch and admire the landscaping. If you need even more room there is plenty of space in the remainder of the lower level. Don't miss out on this one!
Home & Gardendayhometeam.com

3910 Millstone Circle

Gorgeous 4000+ square foot Colonial featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, an oversized 2-car Garage (with additional attic space and exit to backyard), and an extra long driveway providing parking for at least 5 additional cars. Gleaming hardwoods adorn the Foyer, Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The spacious updated Kitchen boasts corian counters, custom tile backsplash, pendant lighting, lots of cabinetry - including a beautiful handmade cabinet, black appliance package and french doors to the two tier Trex Deck. The spacious Family Room off the Kitchen has laminate flooring and a gas/propane Fireplace. The Sunroom/Mudroom features a skylight to provide even more brightness to the home. All windows and doors were replaced in 2015. The Main Level Bedroom (currently used as a den), has a Full Bath with shower and Laundry Room access. The Upper Level provides 4 nicely sized bedrooms. Bedrooms 3 and 4 both have walk-in closets. The Hall Bath features tile flooring with tile surround and a tub/shower combination. The Primary Bedroom has two large closets, an en-suite with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, tile package, double vanity and a linen closet, The fully-finished Lower Level provides a Recreation Room with laminate flooring, built-ins, a wet bar with a mini-frig and wine closet, extra large storage closet and a Full Bath with shower. The walk-out Basement exits to a third Trex Deck and the Mechanical Room includes a Workshop with shelving. You will enjoy outdoor entertaining with the beautiful Solar Heated Sports Pool (liner only 4 years old), custom built Firepit, Pool Shed (with electric), extensive Hardscape and backing to woods. Other features of this home include: Vaulted Ceilings, Professional Landscaping, Trane Dual Zone Heat Pumps, Newer Hot Water Heater, Solar Power Skylight, Power Awning, Stairs from Deck to Yard, and New Concrete surrounding the Pool. The propane tank is owned by Sellers and will remain with the property. Sellers are the original owners. OPEN HOUSES SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY 6/5 AND SUNDAY 6/6 FROM 1 - 3. Hurry, this home won't last long!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9306 Equus Circle

Magnificent, 6 Bedroom + Oversized Loft - 5,618 Total Sq Ft home with Magnificent Views. The Formal Living Room Boasts custom coffered volume ceilings! Dining room has built in buffet wet bar and is perfect for entertaining! Oversized Family room provides ample room for Family and Friends to relax! Any chef will feel proud to prepare fresh meals in the Tastefully Appointed Kitchen with Viking Gas Cooktop! The highly desirable 1st floor Master has private access to Pool/Patio, 2 Walk In Closets and Marble Floors in the Bath! 2nd Floor has an oversized Loft area with 3 additional bedrooms! Backyard This is truly a ''Must See''! Whole House Nat Gas Generator! Equus has a 7,000 Clubhouse with Athletic Center, Tennis, Tot Lot and more!
Real EstateNews Argus

675 Pecan Ridge Circle

Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Beautiful well maintained home in desirable Pecan Ridge subdivision. Laundry room with shelving, large great room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling, separate dining room with chair railing, 18x10 kitchen with black appliances, pantry, and breakfast area. The master bedroom/bath comes equipped with more than ample space to place your furniture, a large walk-in closet, double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Located just minutes from I-40, shopping and dining. This is a non-smoking home.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1783 Sea Pine Circle

This well cared for townhouse has 3 bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom/den/study on main level, 3 1/2 baths, rec room with gas fireplace, deck off large kitchen, large center island, gas range, gas heat and water, fenced back yard. New laminate floors in 2018 and new HVAC in 2018. Stainless steel appliances. Extra Freezer included. Upper level laundry.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

11202 Harbour Springs Circle

This beautiful 2 story 5 bedroom 3 bath homes in upscale Mission Bay Community located in Boca Raton. Just over 3300 total sq ft, home features vaulted ceilings, top of the line appliances, remodeled master bathroom, tile floors throughout the main house, & wood floors in all the bedrooms. New Roof (2021), New Impact Windows (2021). Community Clubhouse offers a newly renovated Olympic size salt water pool, gym, playground, tiki bar, basketball court and tennis Courts.
Middletown, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

289 Chimney Circle

Come take a look at this beautiful custom built home just outside of Middletown. This very spacious 4 bed/ 2 full bath and 2 half bath. This home is a must see and has so much to offer, a huge master bedroom suite with a large walk in tile shower, and a private deck off the master bedroom, multiple bedrooms with walk in closets, upstairs laundry room, granite counter tops and a granite farmhouse sink, under the cabinet lighting and over the cabinet electric in the kitchen, crown molding, soft close kitchen cabinets, back splash in the kitchen, large pantry, decorative columns in between the dining room and family room, mud room with doggy bath, fenced back yard, screened in back porch with trex decking, large unfinished basement with lots of potential, 12 X 20 out building and so much more, to many extras to list them all. Don't miss out on this dream home!! Call me today to set up a private showing. It won't last long!!!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

19323 Skyridge Circle

Unique opportunity for this desirable home and lot in Saturnia. This magnificent 5 bedroom and 3 bath with 3 car garage home is sited on a beautiful lot with no rear neighbors. Complete hurricane shutters. Luxurious master suite with breath-taking views of the Backyard private oasis retreat with a grotto ~ cave waterfall pool- inside the cave features a bench with powerful jets for your own hidden spa. Upgrades include nest smart home system and Yale keyless door entry, custom front etched glass double doors. Located in the highly-sought-after Saturnia community a low HOA community with amenities convenient to shopping, restaurants, beaches, and desirable private and A- rated public schools. Possibly the only schools in Boca, that you can walk from your house to Elementary.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

26247 Ocala Circle

A must see! Freshly painted. New carpets. AMAZING backyard. Ready to move-in. Main floor master suite! Two large bedrooms upstairs as well. Formal living room and dining room. An entertainer's delight. Two story foyer.This one won't last long, BUT, it will be on the market long enough for you to see it and have an undisturbed visit or two as we PROMISE TO NOT RATIFY A CONTRACT BEFORE THE SUBMISSION DEADLINE ON JUNE 7, 2021. So, go see it and know that should you decide to write a contract on it, you will not get home after seeing it only to hear that it's not available (unless you see it at 6:59pm on June 7th and then we can't make any promises.)
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

21386 Juego Circle #D

Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on the lake in beautiful Vistas of Boca Lago. This light, bright, and spacious unit has been freshly painted, neutral tile downstairs, new carpet upstairs, 2018 a/c, enclosed Florida room, lots of closet space, and a lovely balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the lake.Enjoy South Florida living at its best!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

12794 Hyland Circle

Stunning updated 4/3 pool home in Boca Falls on large pie shaped lot! This property features a spacious floor plan with first floor master suite overlooking the renovated pool and extended patio. Property features include a gourmet kitchen, high ceiling in entry and formal living area, fresh paint in and out, three car garage, and more. This property is move in ready!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14923 Ladymeade Circle

You are not going to believe this one.... Incredibly affordable Longmead town home. 3 ample bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished lower level, rear deck +++ Very commuter friendly location, close to ICC, Glenmont Station AND has space to work from home. Seller notes: New carpet, new flooring in the kitchen and basement, fresh paint. Roof, siding, and shutters replaced in 2019, Air unit serviced and new motor installed in 2019 water heater replaced in 2016. You're going to love it!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2829 East Monroe Circle

This home comes with income possibility! Lot has a detached Apartment that can be rented out. Main house has 3 bed 2 baths with 2 Flex spaces that could be playroom/office/dining. Apartment has approximately 300 square feet with kitchenette, bath with shower. Unique opportunity with added bonus of having detached apartment/in-law quarters, private home office, or guest house. With a little TLC this could be such an amazing income opportunity. *Selling As-IsLisitng Realtor is spouse of selling LLC.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11202 Ascot Circle

Well maintained colonial with full front porch, and approximately 2,025 finished square feet. Home sits on a half-acre lot that includes a large storage building. New roof installed in November 2020. Newer countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Whole house is equipped with functioning central vacuum. Large brick fireplace with mantel in family room. Formal dining & living rooms.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18959 Ferry Landing Circle

Simple stunning! Incredible location with model home feel! This gorgeously updated townhome features a brand new eat-in kitchen with high-end cabinets, quartz counter-top, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar. Brand new sliding door in the light-filled living and dining areas invites you to step out to the spacious fenced-in backyard with a large deck. Beautiful hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout the main level. Master bedroom suite features plenty of closet space and a sleek & stylish master bathroom. Brand new carpet throughout the upper level. Hall bath, powder room and lower-level full baths are all tastefully upgraded. Renovated lower level features a full bath, an open recreation room, a brick fireplace, a build-in bookcase and recessed lighting throughout. Spacious utility and laundry room offers extra room for storage. Enjoy the peaceful community by taking a stroll along the Gunners Lake or jogging around the Waring Station local park. Conveniently located minutes to I-270, Rt 355, Costco, Milestone shopping center, schools and all the amazing restaurants and grocery stores nearby. Don+GGt miss!