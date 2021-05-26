Time to Embrace the Zipper Merge Sioux Falls, You’re Already Doing It
The zipper merge is controversial to some people. It shouldn't be because they are already doing it in Sioux Falls. Whenever the topic of the zipper merge comes up I will always hear from numerous people who refuse to give any thought to the idea of allowing someone to merge in front of them at the beginning of a construction zone. "They should have moved over sooner!" is usually the reply. Or "They saw the same sign I did, why didn't they prepare?" as if changing lanes early is akin to saving money for retirement.973kkrc.com