MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The cause of a house fire in Moberly late Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area around the 900 block of Franklin Street.

According to the fire department, one person in the home at the time of the fire safely made it outside.

Firefighters said crews were able to keep the fire in the basement, but smoke from the fire caused damage throughout the home.

ABC 17 News will update this story if more information about the fire is released.

The post Cause of house fire in Moberly under investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS .