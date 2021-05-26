Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

631 Lexington Place NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutstanding renovation on Capitol Hill just one block from Stanton Park. Wide plank hardwood floors through the open and expansive main floor. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with 3 stools at the center island and 3 more on the wrap around peninsula. The back of the house has 6 windows, immersing the house with light. Walk out onto the rear deck to enjoy a private bricked back yard with room for a fire pit and a car. The exposed brick wall leads you upstairs to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry center. A second exposed brick wall leads you to your top floor master suite. Make the most of the entire 4th floor with privacy and solitude you desire. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and southern exposure. French doors lead to a private roof deck for drinks, coffee, reading or view of the Capitol Dome. Dual vanities with large walk-in shower top off this luxurious master suite. The lower level has a large and open family room, full bath and large bedroom. Enjoy having long-term guests or an Au Pair with separate front/ rear entrance and a kitchenette.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Open Fire#Capitol Dome#Master#Lexington Place Ne#Cathedral Ceilings#Yard#Stanton Park#Rear Entrance#Dual Vanities#French Doors#Stools#Southern Exposure#Peninsula#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

5 Walter Houp Ct NE

Looking for something unique on Capitol Hill? This is truly a rare offering on Capitol Hill. A beautifully converted stable-that had formerly been 2 "carriage houses", linked together in the late 1900's. This home features 3,300 square feet of space that is filled with natural light and luxurious touches. Entertain and dance the night away on the grand first floor, then retreat to the quiet oasis upstairs. Three huge bedrooms, two and a half baths, stunning roof deck and an attached 1 car garage located Â½ block off of popular Lincoln Park! Located in a quiet alley a half block off of Lincoln Park, this popular location is within walking distance to Eastern Market and Union Station Metros and H ST corridor. Tucked away between 11th and 12th Sts NE, it is little trafficked. FIRST FLOOR: Tempting to kick up your heels and dance here! "¢
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

845 52ND Street NE

Welcome to your home on the hill with this fully renovated semi-detached Porch Front that offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath on 3 finished levels and just over 1,200 square feet of living space. Up your steps and past the large front porch with sitting area brings you to an open main level that includes Living Room and spacious eat-in Kitchen. Upstairs are 2 good-sized Bedrooms and a renovated full Bath. Down in the lower level is a Family Room (could be 3rd Bedroom or Office) and Laundry/Storage/Utility area with rear, walk-out Entrance. There is plenty of space to put a 2nd bathroom down in basement as well. Great space outside too with mature plantings out front and in back. Out the side entrance from the Kitchen takes you to the fenced-in back yard with large, professionally built storage shed, drive way and green space. Recent updates include new quartz countertops in Kitchen, refinished floors, full house paint (exterior and interior), finished Basement, recently replaced Roof and fixtures/finishes that won't disappoint. Located off Division Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, the house is just over a mile to Benning Road and Minnesota Ave Metros. It is convenient to downtown DC, Capitol Hill, 295, Anacostia River Park, RFK Stadium & Arboretum. House is vacant and can be shown any time by appointment.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

333 2nd St NE

Completely renovated and spacious studio in the heart of Capitol Hill. Outstanding location, only 1 block from the Capitol & Union Station, not to mention the many restaurants, entertainment, schools, neighborhood parks, and Metro all within a short walking distance. This studio has hardwood floors throughout, a large walk -...
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1025 First St SE #714

You will love this modern one-bedroom, one-bath condo located in Capitol Riverfront, one of DC's most sought after neighborhoods! The unit features gorgeous hardwoods throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open floor plan that wraps together the kitchen and the living room. The kitchen is fully loaded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, and plenty of storage. The bedroom is spacious and features a huge walk-in closet with a built-in ELFA closet system. The unit has an assigned parking space located directly in front of a dedicated 8 x 10 storage unit. Building amenities include a roof top pool with views of the DC skyline, a 24/7 concierge service, a spacious fitness center, and a convenient dog-washing station. This condo is within walking distance of Nationals Stadium, Audi Field, Yards Park, Whole Foods, District Winery, Bluejacket Brewery, Canal Park, and Capitol Hill. It is conveniently situated near interstates I-295 and I-395 and within walking distance to four metro lines (Green, Orange, Blue and Silver). Schedule your appointment today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

139 Cedar Walk Circle NE

Rarely available home on a lovely lot, room to play, great deck for BBQ, plus a one car garage and driveway. Comfortable living with open kitchen to family room. Wood burning fireplace for chilly seasons. Over 1500sf, 3 Bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outdoor space is a huge plus for this home, plus outside shed for storage. This home is well cared for and loved.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1017 NE Remington Court

Large 1 1/2 story home in LS North School District w/over a 1/2 acre. Home backs to trees & wilderness. Small cul-de-sac street w/only 10 homes. Huge workshop under excavated 2 car garage adjacent to 3 car garage with separate driveway. Newer Hardy siding, gutters, roof, HVAC, Anderson Windows, Driveway and much more. Kitchen has Granite countertops. Large main floor master Suite. Beautiful Stone Fireplace in Great Room. Oversized 3 Bedrooms on Second floor. Manicured lawn & Landscaping with large garden shed.
Home & Gardenbocaratonrealestate.com

1198 NE 3rd Avenue

COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAST BOCA HOMEInside and out, this owner has completely updated this home from the roof and stucco exterior to IMPACT GLASS and new A/C. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this 2 story pool home is urban living close to Mizner Park and a short bike ride to the beach. Space to park your boat and only blocks from Intracoastal ramps and the Boca Inlet. The Kitchen is a cook's delight, new Monogram appliances with double ovens, convection microwave and induction cooktop with hood. Great for entertaining inside or on the patio by the pool. Main level Guest Room/Office. Tons of storage and cabana shower. Up stairs features brand new Oak floors and 4 bedrooms as well as a large tiled balcony overlooking the pool.
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

1275 Dumond Street

Back on the market due to no fault of the seller! Showings begin on Saturday 6/5/21. Check out this charming well maintained 3 bed/3 bath ranch in the quaint community of Portage Des Sioux! Sitting on a level 1/2 acre lot that backs to open farmland. Magnificent stone fireplace from floor to ceiling in living room, which leads into the breakfast room & kitchen w/access to back deck. Master bedroom suite has a private bath w/jetted tub. Home includes a full unfinished basement w/1/2 bath waiting your customization. 2-car garage and basement had new concrete floor installed 2019. Laundry hook ups on both levels. Take a short walk and check out the marina on the Mighty Mississippi and enjoy boating, fishing & all else the river has to offer. Short 15 minute drive to shopping & premier eateries on Streets of St Charles.
Cranberry Township, PApittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Updated Cranberry Home on Nearly 3 Acres

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. Lush vegetation and wildlife surround the private deck and patio of this three-bedroom home. The new Renewal by Anderson windows brings nature inside the house with oversized windows and screens. The open concept main floor features hardwood floors, an open staircase, a center atrium and a brick fireplace. The custom sunroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with heat and air conditioning for year-round enjoyment. The new laundry room on the main floor has enough space to double as a second pantry area. The master suite features a private balcony and an updated master bath with a tile shower and jet tub. The professionally landscaped yard has new hardscape retaining walls, a french drain and outdoor landscape lighting. There is a newer roof, HVAC, appliances, upgraded electric, new garage doors, new front door and much more.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3608 Jamison Street NE

The Reserves at Dakota Crossing's finest offering! Sited on a premium lot backing to trees, this well appointed, two years young townhouse is flooded with natural light and tasteful finishes. Enter into a spacious foyer connecting to the rear entrance one car garage (with extra storage space), a full bathroom and a flexible 4th bedroom or work from home space. As you proceed upstairs, the main level is perfect for modern living. An open concept kitchen with both island working space and a peninsula for casual dining are connected to a formal dining room and the living room. At the rear is a spacious deck situated for grilling and cold brew. Powder room, pantry closet, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances only add to the functionality and modern look. The second level up offers two sizeable bedrooms, both ensuite with ample walk in closet space. Convenient laundry is located in the hall. The top floor offers an owner's retreat. The primary suite is the largest bedroom, spacious full bath with double vanity, separate shower with glass door, and a huge walk in closet. All of this capped by a private roof deck for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The home is walkable to everyday shopping and restaurants as well as Costco (which sells booze!), Lowes, and more. Don't miss this opportunity. Open Sunday, June 6th, 2-4pm!
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

9907 NE 124th St #806

Absolutely the best location in this complex. Listen to the peaceful stream outside your windows; enjoy your large deck while having your morning coffee or evening drinks/dinner. Everything has been updated; flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, quartz counters, lighting, custom tile and furnace. Bathroom features heated tile floors. Top floor unit=no noise overhead. Community room has been updated. Just a short walk to Juanita Village and newly updated Juanita Beach. You'll love this condo...welcome home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4600 NE Jamestown Drive

Don't miss this lovely 1.5 story home featuring a main floor master bedroom and very large upstairs bedrooms. There is so much space with a finished basement including a non-conforming 5th bedroom or office and full bathroom. The basement has a door right outside the bedroom that walks out to a lovely patio under the really nice huge deck. The home also offers a third car garage with basement entrance for loads of storage. Come check out all the great things this house has to offer.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

705 NE Shenandoah Drive

BEAUTIFUL & unique open floor plan, 4 bed/3.5 bath home in Blue Springs! XL living room, spacious kitchen, HUGE pantry, main level laundry! Finished, walk out basement leads to large open back yard. Professionally landscaped by previous owner! Sprinkler system, very deep garage allowing tons of space for projects! Pride of ownership is evident! Come see for yourself before it's gone!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3718 NE Chapel Drive

Get if to a great start! This home is move in ready! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished lower level with 2nd living area, home office, 1/2 bath and extra deep, 2 car garage. Open plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room with gas fireplace & skylight, huge kitchen, formal dining, breakfast and sunroom rooms provide tons of room for entertaining! New roof in 2020, Newer Heater and AC only 11 years young. Nest Thermostat, all appliances stay including washer dryer & Fridge. Fenced yard, bring the pets! No deposit required! Great location with quick access to shopping restaurants and highway.
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

11098 NE Road 4.4

**One Owner*First Time On the Market** This breathtaking park like setting is situated on 1.63+/_ acres along Crab Creek with a meticulously manicured landscape. The stick-built, 2 story home features a wrap around porch, oversized 3 car garage, and MASSIVE storage throughout! 5 bedrooms (Master on the main)+office+large bonus room above the garage! In the kitchen you will notice the tall cabinets, double wall oven, granite countertops w/bar height seating, PLUS a dining area large enough for a 12 person table! Living room has a propane fireplace, large windows & french doors. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, heated jet tub, in addition to sitting room. Matching chicken coop w/chickens complete this fantastic country property!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

700 NE Harbour Ter #131

A Hidden Gem in East Boca! Picturesque and peaceful describe the location of this completely updated, open concept home with hurricane impact windows nestled in a boutique building on a small, quiet cut-de-sac with MILLION $$ VIEWS & Privacy of Natural Preserve. This home has granite counter tops, new cabinets, stovetop and sink in the kitchen. Large master with updated bathroom & huge walk-in closet. Second bedroom can be used as a private guest suite with separate entrance. Second bathroom has also been updated. Brand new electric panel! Oversized patio boasts serene water views & features extra storage closet. Well Maintained Building with Community Swimming Pool, Assigned Covered Parking & Plenty of Guest Parking. Minutes to beaches, parks, shopping, and I-95.
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

$57.9 million coming home to Lexington

Lexington County is due $57.9 million more in tax money from Washington. The money is in the federal covid-19 American Rescue Plan. The only catch is it comes with no clear instructions on how it is to be spent after bCongress passed the plan 2 months ago. We wrote Columbia...
Real Estatecoldwellbankerhomes.com

9177 13th St NE,

Fabulous Home located in highly ranked STMA School district. Working from home? Check out the office space in the 28 x 30 detached garage; including in Floor-heat & A/C, 2 - bathrooms - perfect for home office or use as additional living space. Detached garage also includes - etched concrete patio area sided w/ barn-wood, offering tons of storage for all your toys. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, vaulted ceilings, huge sunroom, attached heated 3 car garage. New roof 2021, newer steel siding w/insulated backer board, new asphalt driveway, gas fireplace, newer furnace, A/C, large maintenance free deck w/storage, additional crushed concrete parking pad. Picturesque 1.26 acre park like yard: gorgeous perennial gardens, 2 beautiful fountains, rock gardens, paver patios, fire pit and in ground sprinkler system.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

501 NE Spanish Court

Come visit a fantastic home in the beach community of Boca Raton Riviera - 3 BR & 2 BA with stunning pool & spa. A tree-lined circular drive welcomes you to a home with splendid open floor plan with hard wood floors and crown molding. Inviting foyer leads to a large great room (overlooking pool & spa) with dining area, sitting area, entertainment & bar areas overlooking the kitchen. Kitchen includes eating area & expansive granite counter tops. Master bedroom plus private bath is split from other 2 bedrooms with bath. Spacious paver patio deck includes pool & upper level spa. Large utility room is great for laundry and projects. A short walk to Boca South Beach and close to downtown Boca and marinas for boating.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2607 NE 8th Ave #7

2BD/1BA condo just steps to all the action on Wilton Drive!! Ceramic tile floors, central air, 2nd floor, just steps to the heated pool. Enjoy the South Florida lifestyle. Pet friendly complex, investor friendly, can rent 1st year. Also great 2nd home. Walk to Publix and all the hot spots on Wilton Drive. Well run and stable condo with very reasonable HOA fees.