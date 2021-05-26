631 Lexington Place NE
Outstanding renovation on Capitol Hill just one block from Stanton Park. Wide plank hardwood floors through the open and expansive main floor. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with 3 stools at the center island and 3 more on the wrap around peninsula. The back of the house has 6 windows, immersing the house with light. Walk out onto the rear deck to enjoy a private bricked back yard with room for a fire pit and a car. The exposed brick wall leads you upstairs to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry center. A second exposed brick wall leads you to your top floor master suite. Make the most of the entire 4th floor with privacy and solitude you desire. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and southern exposure. French doors lead to a private roof deck for drinks, coffee, reading or view of the Capitol Dome. Dual vanities with large walk-in shower top off this luxurious master suite. The lower level has a large and open family room, full bath and large bedroom. Enjoy having long-term guests or an Au Pair with separate front/ rear entrance and a kitchenette.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com