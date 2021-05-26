631 Lexington Place NE

Welcome to your home on the hill with this fully renovated semi-detached Porch Front that offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath on 3 finished levels and just over 1,200 square feet of living space. Up your steps and past the large front porch with sitting area brings you to an open main level that includes Living Room and spacious eat-in Kitchen. Upstairs are 2 good-sized Bedrooms and a renovated full Bath. Down in the lower level is a Family Room (could be 3rd Bedroom or Office) and Laundry/Storage/Utility area with rear, walk-out Entrance. There is plenty of space to put a 2nd bathroom down in basement as well. Great space outside too with mature plantings out front and in back. Out the side entrance from the Kitchen takes you to the fenced-in back yard with large, professionally built storage shed, drive way and green space. Recent updates include new quartz countertops in Kitchen, refinished floors, full house paint (exterior and interior), finished Basement, recently replaced Roof and fixtures/finishes that won't disappoint. Located off Division Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, the house is just over a mile to Benning Road and Minnesota Ave Metros. It is convenient to downtown DC, Capitol Hill, 295, Anacostia River Park, RFK Stadium & Arboretum. House is vacant and can be shown any time by appointment.