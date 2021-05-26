Cancel
Stafford, VA

Long Branch

 8 days ago

10 acre lot located in Stafford in Lakeland Forest subdivision.

Stafford, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Stafford, VA
Business
City
Stafford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Stafford County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Palladio Drive

**CORNER LOT!** Welcome home to Stafford's sought after neighborhood- Stowe of Amyclae! This breathtaking dual zoned home looks like a model home from top to bottom. The kitchen has a huge island for entertaining and spending quality family time. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, all white cabinets, and a beautiful shiplap wall in the adjacent morning room! The morning room is filled with windows giving the home plenty of natural sunlight. Honestly, there are too many upgrades to name them all- fresh paint throughout, new blinds, a Ring doorbell, Trex deck w/outdoor lighting, an upgraded dining room chandelier, board/batten throughout, custom shelving in the huge walk in master bedroom closet, a custom mud room in the garage...just to name a few! The basement has a 5th bedroom, a full bathroom, an absolutely gorgeous wet bar, a MOVIE area with projector, screen, and special lighting! The only thing this home is missing is YOU!
Stafford County, VApotomaclocal.com

Stafford’s Gauntlet Golf Course requests stimulus funds for for repairs

A golf club in Stafford County is asking for federal funds for repairs to its parking lot. The parking lot at The Gauntlet Golf Club was built in 1995 when the golf course opened, and since then, it has undergone six different leases and operators. The paving is currently ten years past its life expectancy and has potholes, cracks, and crumbling asphalt areas.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Run on gas saps Fredericksburg-area stations dry

The fears of panic buying seem to have come to fruition as many gas stations ran dry in the Fredericksburg area and states impacted by the Colonial Pipeline outage. Wednesday afternoon, stations packed with fueling cars a day earlier were empty. At least 17 stations in Spotsylvania County and about a dozen others in Stafford County were listed as out of gas on the GasBuddy app.
Stafford County, VApotomaclocal.com

Stafford favors parking fees for Falmouth, Aquia Landing river parks

Park-goers in Stafford County soon must pay to park to visit two of the area’s most popular riverside destinations. The Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to implement parking fees at the Historic Port of Falmouth on the Rappahannock River and Aquia Landing on the Potomac River. The decision comes on the heels of a public hearing to discuss the possibility of implementing fees to address overcrowding and improper parking in and around the parks.