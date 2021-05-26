Michael Pierre Joins Meridian Clinical Research as Senior Director of Systems Management

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Benchmark Research is thrilled to welcome Melinda Emig as Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Melinda’s unique and vast skill sets will be utilized in business development and strategy building. Benchmark, a leader in the medical research field, clinical vaccine trials and trusted ally in epidemiology, believes that Melinda’s addition to the team will take the firm to another level of success in the industry as she is joining a truly outstanding leadership team composed of members with immense industry experience.