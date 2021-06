Much has been written about the recently unveiled Ford F-150 Lightning, the company’s first all-electric pickup truck. Zachary Shahan has noted with some glee that the base price of the single motor version with 230 miles of range is $39,974. Knock off $7500 if you are eligible for the full federal EV tax credit and you have a truck that competes on price with entry level pickups from Ford, GM, and Dodge. It is also well below the $50,000 + average price of a new pickup truck sold in American today.