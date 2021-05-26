Woman Finally Transitioned And Became Who She Was Meant To Be After Years Of Bullying

The worst part of schizophrenia is the cyclic events that interrupt my daughter’s life. In turn, those events interrupt my life. It’s like going to a movie and watching it repeatedly. Here’s the plot: no beds available for the dually diagnosed. Go to short-term locked unit. Get on meds, different regime each time, calm the voices in her head, better able to concentrate, put out on the street, no follow-up care, and written prescription she needs to fill to take meds. Not taking meds, is homeless, starts drinking, smoking meth and pot, behavior gets her noticed, police get called, resists arrest, goes to jail. She takes meds while in jail, is restored to sanity, serves her sentence (refuses probation), out to the streets with an appointment 2-3 weeks later, written prescription, doesn’t fill it. Smoking meth and pot, drinking alcohol. Usually returns to jail within 3-6 months.