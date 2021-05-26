As labor shortages persist, hourly workers want more than $15 per hour

Initial data shows a mild but notable uptick in job search activity following states' announcements to cut boosted unemployment ahead of schedule. Though the U.S. unemployment rate has declined substantially since reaching a record high in April of 2020, new weekly jobless claims are still coming in at about twice the rate they were before the pandemic began. In spite of that, some states have actually been experiencing a labor shortage, and some lawmakers attribute it to the fact that people on unemployment may not be motivated to get back into the workforce.