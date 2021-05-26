Scotch Whisky Review: Compass Box Glasgow Blend Scotch Whisky

The Complex Dynamics of the Distiller/Enthusiast Relationship. “I’m not in the meth whisky business. I’m in the empire business.”. If you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance that you consider yourself a whisky enthusiast. There are a lot of us out there, especially when you compare today’s enthusiast market to the numbers from ten years ago. We whisky nerds can be a fanatical bunch. Simply enjoying the taste of these fine, distilled spirits is not nearly enough. As enthusiasts, we undertake the unending pursuit of knowledge to immerse ourselves fully in the complex, yet rewarding world of whisky. It may start off innocuously with one particular bottle or brand but before long, one finds themselves looking for a lot more. As we try new expressions and branch out to completely different styles of whisky, we begin to understand and appreciate the complex chain of decisions that goes into actually getting an expression to market. From grain choices to cask makeup, fermentation times to distillation methods, warehouse conditions to age statements, filtration considerations to bottling strength, there are scores of decisions that are deliberately made that ultimately result in that bottle of whisky you enjoy so much.