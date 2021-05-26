newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Andre Agassi Lists One of Several Las Vegas Homes

By Mark David
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steff Graf — they have 30 Grand Slam wins between them and a combined prize money haul of more than $50 million, not counting endorsements — have volleyed one of the handful of high-end residential properties they own in hot-as-Hades Las Vegas, Nev., on to the open market with an asking price just shy of $2.4 million.

www.dirt.com
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
425
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Agassi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Luxury Properties#The Ivan Sher Group#Hot As Hades Las Vegas#Northwest Las Vegas#Two Story Home#Square Foot Mansion#Interiors#Nev#Kitchen#Lists#Bedroom#Listings#Villa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Zac Efron Sells L.A. Home, Buys Land Down Under

Rumors have swirled for nearly a year that busy-as-a-beaver (and newly single) American actor Zac Efron would like to permanently relocate to Australia, where he’s spent much of the last year living in the popular, scenic and surf-centric town of Byron Bay. Now that he’s sold his longtime home in the celeb-saturated Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for $5.3 million, a good bit below the initial asking price of $5.9 million but still a nicely profitable amount over the not-quite $4 million he paid for the hillside home about 7.5 years ago, and dropped $2 million on a vast tract of unspoiled land Down Under, it looks like he just might.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Beastie Boy Mike D Snags Venice Architectural

Although the deal actually closed well over a year ago, it’s only now become known that the previously unreported buyer who paid $3.2 million for a towering architectural home along Venice’s coveted walk streets was iconic musician Michael Diamond, better known to scores of ’90s rap aficionados and Beastie Boys fans as Manhattan native Mike D, one of the genre-defining group’s founding members.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Buys in Beverly Hills

Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa must be sick of Los Angeles because he’s concurrently sold his city-view contemporary home above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon for not quite $2.7 million and shelled out slightly more than $3.3 million for a 1930s cottage tucked up a quiet, winding cul-de-sac in the ritzier Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills, a city surrounded by yet independent of the City of Los Angeles, with its own mayor, sanitation services and police and fire departments.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Craig Ferguson Sells Craftsman Compound to ‘Silicon Valley’ Star Chris Diamantopoulos

After years of trying to unload his Los Angeles estate at a variety of prices that began at an optimistic $5.5 million but eventually plunged to $4.2 million, records reveal Craig Ferguson’s stateside main residence has finally been sold in an off-market deal for $3.9 million. While that’s still a big number for the area, it’s also $200,000 less than what the Scottish standup comedian and former “Late Late Show” host paid for the place nearly a decade ago, way back in April 2012.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Vice’s Shane Smith Downsizes to $11.7 Million Malibu Estate

After selling his titanic Santa Monica compound — prominently featured in the original “Beverly Hills Cop” film — for nearly $50 million to billionaire Canadian heiress Taylor Thomson, Shane Smith and his longtime wife Tamyka are downsizing, in a manner of speaking, to the more laid-back town of Malibu. Records reveal the Canadian media mogul, who was instrumental in the creation of digital news company Vice Media, has forked over $11.7 million for a 1.2-acre spread with lush tropical landscaping and oodles of privacy.
Manhattan Beach, CAPosted by
Dirt

Snapchat Billionaire Bobby Murphy Drops $14.5 Million on the Manhattan Beach Strand

Although the deal actually closed last summer, it’s only now become clear that the mystery buyers who paid $14.5 million for a teardown house on Manhattan Beach’s coveted oceanfront Strand were Snapchat cofounder Bobby Murphy and his wife Kelsey Bateman. The off-market transfer was the city’s second-priciest deal inked in 2020, behind only a $17.8 million transaction that closed in November.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Bradley Cooper Makes Down-Low Deal for Pacific Palisades Property

Bradley Cooper spent much of last summer and fall quarantined in his New York City townhouse with his toddler daughter and elderly mother. That didn’t stop the “A Star Is Born” star, however, from keeping an eye out for real estate in Los Angeles: Records show he’s recently sealed the deal for the $4.8 million off-market purchase of a gated estate in Pacific Palisades, his second multi-million dollar residence in the affluent coastal community.
Interior DesignPosted by
Dirt

Modernist Bel Air Midcentury by Thornton Abell Seeks $3 Million

Designed by Case Study architect Thornton Abell in 1950, this rakish midcentury modern was built for Dr. William S. Beck, a medical instructor associated with the Atomic Energy Project as chief of UCLA’s hematology and medical departments. Known as the Beck House, it was featured in Architectural Record magazine soon after its completion — heralded for its timeless and innovative design — and the post-and-beam specimen has indeed stood the test of time.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Paid $61.5 Million for Barron Hilton’s Los Angeles Estate

Just five months after it first popped up for sale with a blistering $75 million ask, L.A.’s so-called Jay Paley Residence — a historic 1930s manor designed by pioneering Black architect Paul R. Williams for the founder of CBS — has sold for a discounted but $61.5 million, a still eye-popping amount that ranks as 2021’s second-biggest California home sale thus far, behind only the $87 million paid by tech tycoon Jan Koum for his next-door neighbor’s Malibu home in February.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Stars Matt and Josh Altman Buy Greta Grossman-Designed 90210 Villa

When it comes to real estate, “Million Dollar Listing” agents Josh and Matt Altman know a good property when they see it. And the duo’s latest luxe investment, acquired this March in a $4.7 million, off-market deal, is no exception. Tucked away on a narrow cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the glam midcentury modern was originally designed in 1948 by iconic, pioneering female architect Greta Magnusson Grossman as her personal residence.
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Tristan Thompson Chops $600,000 From Asking Price of Encino Mansion

Besides the pandemic, which upended the lives of almost everyone everywhere, it’s been an especially tumultuous year for NBA star Tristan Thompson. The 6’9” power forward appears to be reunited with his on-again-off-again girlfriend and baby momma, ubiquitous reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian, after they broke up when it came to light he’d cheated with Jordyn Woods, the now former best friend of Kardashian’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner; after almost a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which he won an NBA Championship in 2016, he signed on to dribble and shoot for the Boston Celtics on a two-year contract at close to $10 million a year; and just this week he filed a $100,000 libel suit against a woman who has spent the last year making claims he’s the father of her child. (A paternity test has already shown he’s not the father.)
New York City, NYPosted by
Dirt

Gene Hackman’s ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ Manse Just Shot onto the Rental Market at a Cool $20,000 a Month

A spectacular and pedigreed New York mansion with a Hollywood resume just hit the market for the first time in more than two decades, thrilling history buffs and movie fans alike! The striking pad, easily one of the finest private residences ever to be built in Manhattan, found widespread fame via its big-screen role as the home of the eccentric Tenenbaum family in “The Royal Tenenbaums,” which delightfully wicked patriarch Royal Tenenbaum (Gene Hackman) is said to have purchased “in the winter of his 35th year.”
WWEPosted by
Dirt

WWE President Nick Khan Buys Knockout Mansion on the Palisades Riviera

Back in March, prolific TV show runner Nahnatchka Khan (“Young Rock,” “Fresh Off the Boast”) dropped $5 million on an all-new Hollywood Hills mansion. But determined not to be outdone by his sister, Nick Khan has gone house-shopping too, settling on a $7.6 million mansion in the posh Riviera section of Pacific Palisades.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Philanthropist Suzan Hughes Adds Second Malibu Colony Home to Portfolio

Suzan Hughes, the Beverly Hills-based producer and philanthropist who is also a former wife of business magnate Mark Hughes — the late founder of the Herbalife supplement empire — and the mother of his only child and heir, 28-year-old Alexander Hughes, is in escrow for an $8 million estate within the guarded enclave of Malibu Colony, arguably the seaside city’s most exclusive and expensive gated community. The deal, scheduled to close within the next few days, will bring Hughes’ Malibu Colony property tally to two.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Retiring bookmaker Art Manteris: ‘I fell in love with this business’

Before Art Manteris took charge of multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks in a career that spanned six decades, he took charges from former NBA players Spencer Haywood and Mychal Thompson. Manteris, who retired this month from his longtime position as Station Casinos sportsbooks vice president, was a stunt double for actor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Pierce Brosnan Relocates to a Stunning Malibu Estate in ‘Some Kind of Beautiful’

Los Angeles is known in the film industry for its widespread ability to stand in for virtually any city in the world onscreen. Other cities standing in for Los Angeles? That is a much less common phenomenon, though thanks to runaway production, it has been known to happen. The Vancouver filming of “BH90210,” the 2019 meta-revival of ‘90s hit “Beverly Hills, 90210,” is a particularly egregious example. A few others? “The L.A. Complex” pegged Toronto to mask as the City of Angels, “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” looked to Vancouver as a La La Land surrogate, as did the first two seasons of “Lucifer,” and “The Kissing Booth” took things even farther by venturing all the way to South Africa for a SoCal stand-in! There are some L.A. sites, though, that simply can’t be replicated elsewhere, namely the Malibu shoreline and its “27 miles of scenic beauty.” As such, producers of the ‘Bu-set movie “Some Kind of Beautiful” opted to film on location in the seaside city.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

South Point’s Michael Gaughan still going strong

Gas cost an average of 30 cents per gallon, Lyndon B. Johnson was president, and Clark County’s population was about 211,000 (about 100,000 people fewer than Henderson nowadays) when Michael Gaughan first became an owner of the El Cortez in 1965. Few, if any, have held a gaming license in...