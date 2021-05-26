ODOT hosting virtual events for public input on future of Hwy. 97-Baker Road interchange

(Update: Adding video, comments from ODOT)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon keeps growing, adding traffic to Highway 97 throughout the region, the Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking public input in its long-range planning process for the Baker Road interchange south of Bend, at Deschutes River Woods.

Peter Murphy, Region 4 spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, says ODOT is looking for public input to address the increased use of the Baker Road-Highway 97 Interchange.



"We know that just not today but for the foreseeable future, there's going to be an increase in traffic through that area," Murphy said Wednesday.

The interchange was constructed in the early 1990s, ODOT says, primarily to serve the then less-populated rural lands south of Bend. Since that time, the Bend area's population has nearly quadrupled, leading to heavier congestion and more crashes.

With population growth in the area expected to continue, ODOT planners are preparing an Interchange Area Management Plan (IAMP) to evaluate how the existing US 97/Baker Road interchange operates and to determine what measures are needed to keep it functioning well over the next 20-year planning period.

On Monday, June 7, ODOT will launch an online open house that will give visitors an overview of the IAMP process in a new, user-friendly online format the agency is using to reach and engage interested stakeholders in a virtual environment. The online open house will be live through June 20, so visitors have time to browse the site at their convenience.

On Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m., ODOT will host a virtual town hall meeting. The live event will feature an interactive format, including a presentation by the project team and time to answer participant questions.

"What we need to do is get in touch with the people who live in those areas, who are affected by what we are thinking about and ask them what their input is," Murphy said.

Eric Digirolamo, a worker at the Riverwoods Country Store along Baker Road, said the only issue he's seen in that area is cars getting backed up due to the passing train.



"That's usually the main reason that congestion happens, because you get cars piled up that are 40 cars back sometimes," Digirolamo said.

Murphy is encouraging residents to take the time to look into the proposed changes.

"So let's get it going, let's hear what people have to say, and then do some more refining for the work, and then come back and see what happens," Murphy said.

Links to the online open house and virtual town hall meeting are posted on the project website and at tinyurl.com/BakerRoadIAMP.

