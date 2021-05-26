newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

ODOT hosting virtual events for public input on future of Hwy. 97-Baker Road interchange

By Leslie Cano
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CI363_0aCHTWo300

(Update: Adding video, comments from ODOT)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon keeps growing, adding traffic to Highway 97 throughout the region, the Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking public input in its long-range planning process for the Baker Road interchange south of Bend, at Deschutes River Woods.

Peter Murphy, Region 4 spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation, says ODOT is looking for public input to address the increased use of the Baker Road-Highway 97 Interchange.

"We know that just not today but for the foreseeable future, there's going to be an increase in traffic through that area," Murphy said Wednesday.

The interchange was constructed in the early 1990s, ODOT says, primarily to serve the then less-populated rural lands south of Bend. Since that time, the Bend area's population has nearly quadrupled, leading to heavier congestion and more crashes.

With population growth in the area expected to continue, ODOT planners are preparing an Interchange Area Management Plan (IAMP) to evaluate how the existing US 97/Baker Road interchange operates and to determine what measures are needed to keep it functioning well over the next 20-year planning period.

On Monday, June 7, ODOT will launch an online open house that will give visitors an overview of the IAMP process in a new, user-friendly online format the agency is using to reach and engage interested stakeholders in a virtual environment. The online open house will be live through June 20, so visitors have time to browse the site at their convenience.

On Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m., ODOT will host a virtual town hall meeting. The live event will feature an interactive format, including a presentation by the project team and time to answer participant questions.

"What we need to do is get in touch with the people who live in those areas, who are affected by what we are thinking about and ask them what their input is," Murphy said.

Eric Digirolamo, a worker at the Riverwoods Country Store along Baker Road, said the only issue he's seen in that area is cars getting backed up due to the passing train.

"That's usually the main reason that congestion happens, because you get cars piled up that are 40 cars back sometimes," Digirolamo said.

Murphy is encouraging residents to take the time to look into the proposed changes.

"So let's get it going, let's hear what people have to say, and then do some more refining for the work, and then come back and see what happens," Murphy said.

Links to the online open house and virtual town hall meeting are posted on the project website and at tinyurl.com/BakerRoadIAMP.

The post ODOT hosting virtual events for public input on future of Hwy. 97-Baker Road interchange appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
427
Followers
445
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Traffic
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Deschutes River Woods, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Virtual Environment#Traffic Accident#Road Traffic#Transportation Department#Public Transportation#Traffic Congestion#Iamp#97 Baker Road Interchange#Odot Planners#Hwy#Public Input#River#Heavier Congestion#Central Oregon#Ore#Rural Lands#Interested Stakeholders#Encouraging Residents#Population Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mirror Pond issues come back into view as fish passage advisory panel holds first meeting

For more than a century, Pacific Power's hydroelectric dam by Newport Avenue, which formed iconic Mirror Pond at the heart of Bend, has allowed for recreation along a stretch of the Deschutes River, but it's also stopped the area's natural water flow and disrupted fish passage. The post Mirror Pond issues come back into view as fish passage advisory panel holds first meeting appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tumalo Irrigation District boosts reward to find vandals who drilled holes in pipeline

Two months after the Tumalo Irrigation District discovered several holes drilled in its new pipeline, the organization has more than doubled its rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever damaged the line, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday. The post Tumalo Irrigation District boosts reward to find vandals who drilled holes in pipeline appeared first on KTVZ.
PoliticsPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wyden schedules C.O. virtual town hall for June 3

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that he will have a live regional on-line town hall hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties beginning at 1:30 pm on Thursday, June 3. The post Wyden schedules C.O. virtual town hall for June 3 appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tumalo landowners sue irrigation district in bid to block piping project

A group of Tumalo landowners suing the Tumalo Irrigation District has created a "Stop the Pipe" website as part of their attempt to garner public support and block a $42 million canal piping project. As an alternative to stopping the project, the landowners seek financial damages of approximately $250,000 per property, with estimated collective damages The post Tumalo landowners sue irrigation district in bid to block piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend set to begin limited reopening of public facilities for in-person services

The city of Bend will begin on Monday a limited reopening of some of its public facilities for in-person services. It said modifications will be in place for the safety of city employees and community members, including a requirement for visitors to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities, regardless of their vaccination status. The post City of Bend set to begin limited reopening of public facilities for in-person services appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec updates guidelines, will verify vaccine status for indoors mask removal

Updated public health guidance from Oregon Health Authority and Deschutes County's move to the "Lower Risk" COVID-19 category will bring changes to most outdoor and indoor activities at the Bend Park and Recreation District, and the organization outlined those changes Thursday. The post Bend Park and Rec updates guidelines, will verify vaccine status for indoors mask removal appeared first on KTVZ.