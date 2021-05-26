newsbreak-logo
Contours Rx Lids by Design Reviews – Is it worth it?

L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Contours Rx Lids by Design is particularly suitable for women who attach great importance to their appearance. With age, the connective tissue weakens considerably, especially around the eyes. The eyelids appear wrinkled and droopy. This has a negative effect on the overall appearance. According to the manufacturer, Contours Rx Lids by Design makes it possible to tighten the eyelids. Regular use is supposed to significantly improve the appearance. Droopy eyelids disappear and your vision will also improve due to the fine strips if you suffer from severely drooping eyelids.

