Andrew Yang says a cartoon about him is a 'racialized caricature.' The New York Daily News is defending it.

By Michael Cavna
 5 days ago

The New York Daily News has defended an editorial cartoon mocking Andrew Yang that the New York mayoral candidate's camp decried as racist. The political art, by staff cartoonist Bill Bramhall, depicts Yang emerging from the Times Square subway station as a vendor hawking New York City tchotchkes says, "The tourists are back!" The cartoon came after his Sunday interview with Showtime talk-show host Ziwe Fumudoh, in which he said that his favorite New York subway stop was Times Square - a prototypical tourist area that Yang noted was "my stop."

