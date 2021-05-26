A taste of summer

Try this old Nordic technique of plankefisk, slow roasting salmon on a plank by the campfire. Summertime is nearly here, which means that it’s campfire season! Sitting around the bål (campfire) with loved ones is a beloved activity here and in Norway. I feel lucky to have a campfire in my backyard, ringed with rocks we dug out of the garden and nestled at the foot of two towering western red cedars. We love to host people for a campfire because it feels like we’re camping, except the house (and all its amenities) is just a few steps away.