Robot Zombies in Army of the Dead: What Do They Actually Mean?

By WC News
 7 days ago

The robot zombies are shown several times throughout Army of the Dead, mostly in brief, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments. In fact, the robot zombies are never even acknowledged by any of the characters, who, to be fair, have a lot on their plate dealing with the undead and the alphas that rule over them. However, while they aren’t referred to, they are quite clearly shown for those on the lookout, with several zombies shown with ominous glowing blue eyes, and another shown with their skin peeled away to reveal what looks like a robotic head underneath.

