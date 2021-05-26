The Phoebe Scene In Friends That Went Too Far

At first glance, everyone in "Friends" seems like kind-hearted buddies who care for and enjoy spending time with each other. Sometimes, the show can dip heavily into sarcasm, especially with Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), who uses it in almost every episode. Other characters, like Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), like to use their dark sense of humor or twisted past to win fans over. Unfortunately, it's easy to misconstrue these moments from Phoebe and view her actions as a bit extreme.