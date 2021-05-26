Cancel
Jahvid Best takes role as head football coach at Saint Mary’s High School of Berkeley

By Jesse Stewart
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary former Cal running back Jahvid Best accepted the role of head coach at Saint Mary’s High School of Berkeley last week, ushering in an era for the Panthers. The seventh head coach in 25 years for St. Mary’s, Best will look to provide stability for a program that has dwindled in the past years. Just 18-28 from 2015 to present, and with no winning seasons in that span, the Panthers may have just made a home run hire in the 2021 cycle.

www.dailycal.org
