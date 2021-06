Some time ago as I was driving down West Washington Street in Hagerstown, I noticed a protester in front of Hagerstown Reproductive Health Services. She held a sign that quoted a verse from Psalm 139, and it read: “For it was you who formed my inward parts. You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Interestingly, this quote has been a byword of the anti-abortion movement for decades, and is also used as a supportive reference for the LGBTQ+ community. Since antiquity, humanity’s who-are-we question has provoked critical inquiry. We humans crave identity, purpose and meaning. We spend lifetimes seeking to know both our limits and our possibilities.