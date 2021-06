Sleeping With Sirens have released an anthemic new track, "Bloody Knuckles," marking the first original new song from the post-hardcore group to be released this year. The band maximizes their use of the brief three-and-a-half-minute runtime, engaging in a playful tug of war between bouncing pop, textured modern electronic elements and seething heaviness that lies beneath it all and bubbles up to work both in harmony with the hookier aspect of "Bloody Knuckles" and to add a defined edge.