Legendary Ford Bronco Sells For Insane Money

If you've been interested in buying a new Ford lately, it seems that you have to either resign yourself to an indefinite wait or buy what's on the dealer floor. With the Mustang Mach-E, the delays got so bad that Ford had to compensate buyers for the wait. But that isn't the only model that has been affected. The Bronco was delayed late last year, and the same fate has befallen the Bronco Sport too. It seems that these delays are not coming to an end anytime soon either, as Ford is now sending letters to those who ordered the Bronco, warning them of additional delays in production.