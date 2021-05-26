Cancel
Violent Crimes

Photos: 8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee opened fire Wednesday morning at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The gunman was also dead, authorities said.

San Jose, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

9 dead, including gunman, in San Jose rail yard mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. — In California’s largest mass shooting this year, a gunman killed eight people at a San Jose light rail yard Wednesday morning before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The gunman set his house on fire before he drove to a Valley Transportation Authority...
California Statewmar2news

Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard

Taptejdeep Singh died trying to save others from a gunman. Kirk Bertolet saw some of his coworkers take their last breaths. And friends, family and survivors are left to mourn after this week's shooting at a San Jose rail yard complex that killed nine men before the shooter took his own life.
San Jose, CANPR

San Jose Mayor Sketches Out Timeline And Details In Deadly Rail Yard Shooting

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo about Wednesday's deadly rail yard shooting. A gunman opened fire killing nine people in the California city. The mayor of San Jose, Calif., is on the line. In his city yesterday, a transit worker showed up at a rail yard and, according to police, killed nine people and then himself. Area transit has shut down as police carefully investigate that rail yard. Mayor Sam Liccardo, welcome to the program.
San Jose, CAinsideedition.com

San Jose Shooting: 9 People Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Rail Yard

Nine people were killed and multiple people were injured when a Valley Transportation Authority employee went on a deadly shooting rampage on Wednesday at the San Jose, California transit facility, authorities said. The shooter was identified by law enforcement officials as Samuel Cassidy, 57, NBC Bay Area reported. He was...
San Jose, CArailwayage.com

Mass Shooting at VTA Rail Yard

The wave of mass shootings that has swept across the United States in the past few years hit the rail industry when, at approximately 6:30 a.m. PDT today (May 26), a gunman opened fire at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail vehicle yard and maintenance facility just north of downtown San Jose. There were multiple fatalities and injuries, at this point (approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT) the number of which are unknown. The gunman, whose identity is also unknown, is dead.
San Jose, CAwpsdlocal6.com

Transit employees among 9 dead in shooting at San Jose rail yard

SAN JOSE, CA — A public transit employee opened fire on co-workers at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday, killing more than a half-dozen people before taking his own life, authorities said. Calls of shots fired came about 6:34 a.m. PT near 100 W. Younger Ave. in downtown San...
The Independent

San Jose shooting: 8 dead at VTA rail yard in California as police confirm shooter took his own life

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a light rail facility on Wednesday in San Jose, California, according to police. The suspected gunman, an employee at the facility, is also dead, according to officials. The shooting occurred during a union meeting at a California light rail yard around 6.30am local time. Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis was initially short on details about the shooting, telling reporters that there were “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”. Mr Davis confirmed the shooter was no longer a threat but did not specify a cause of death for the suspect, though reports are that he took his own life. He has since been named by local media, but officials are declining to officially identify him.A nearby house fire that occurred at approximately the same time is being investigated, the FBI is on-site, and the bomb squad has been activated at both locations.Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is in charge of the maintenance facility, which services rail, bus, and shuttle transportation. Rail service was suspended at noon local time.
Daily Mail

'You all killed him. You must burn!' Distraught father of Miami rap concert shooting victim, 24, rages at police and politicians after footage of gunmen who killed two and injured 22 is released

The father of one of the two people shot dead on Saturday night at a rapper's birthday party in Miami broke down in tears on Monday morning, interrupting a police press conference, yelling 'you all killed my kid!'. Clayton Dillard III, 24, was shot and killed in the early hours...
