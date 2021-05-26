Cancel
The Identity Theft Resource Center's 2021 Consumer Aftermath Report Reveals Impacts on COVID-19 Identity Crime Victims

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, has published research that shows nearly 30 percent of people who contact the ITRC are victims of more than one identity crime. The study – the 2021 Consumer Aftermath Report - released today covers the 36 months from 2018-2020 and goes beyond the known financial implications of identity crimes and explores the emotional, physical and psychological impacts experienced by victims.

