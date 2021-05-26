Sacramento Valley Station focuses on locals and the environment
This plan to serve the seventh busiest rail station in the country incorporates sustainability and a focus on active lifestyles. Developed by urban planner and developer Geeti Silwal of Perkins and Will — in partnership with The City of Sacramento, ARUP, Grimshaw Architects, EPS and AIM Consulting — the Sacramento Valley Station was recently nominated for the 2021 APA California Awards for Excellence in Transportation Planning.inhabitat.com